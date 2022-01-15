CHEYENNE – Applications for the 2022 Young Women in Public Affairs Award are available until March 15 from the Zonta Club of Cheyenne.
The goal of the Young Women in Public Affairs Award Program is to encourage young women to participate in public affairs by recognizing a young woman’s commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to the empowerment of women. The recipient of the club’s award will be awarded $1,500. Their application will then be sent to Zonta District 12 and to be reviewed for another possible $2,000 reward, and the district recipient will then be eligible for a $5,000 international reward. One application could possibly lead to $8,500 in rewards.
Applicants are asked to reflect on their voluntary commitment to their school and to their community, and the problems limiting the empowerment of women in their own country and worldwide. The Zonta International Young Women in Public Affairs Award Program looks to the young women of today to be the leaders of tomorrow.
Applicants aged 16-19 on April 1, living in a Zonta district/region or who are citizens of a Zonta country at the time of application are eligible to apply. Classified members and employees of Zonta International and Zonta International Foundation, and their family members, are not eligible to apply for the awards. The local scholarship will be awarded to a Laramie County resident.
The application for the YWPA award, along with instructions for submission may be found on the Zonta of Cheyenne website at www.cheyennezonta.org. The deadline for applications to be received is March 15. The local award recipient will be selected no later than April 1.