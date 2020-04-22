CHEYENNE – Applications for the 2020 Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship are now available from the Zonta Club of Cheyenne through its website www.cheyennezonta.org. Applications and all accompanying required materials must be received no later than June 20. In addition to the application, required submissions should include letters of recommendations, verification of enrollments and transcripts.
Zonta of Cheyenne will award this $1,000 scholarship to one woman of any age, pursuing an accredited business or business-related program, who demonstrates outstanding potential in her field of study. The recipient of the local award will have her name submitted to compete for the Zonta district award of $2,000; and the district award recipient will have her name put in the running for the Zonta international scholarship of $8,000. There is a potential of $11,000 in awards with just one application.
Requirements:
Women of any age, pursuing a business degree or closely related program, who demonstrate outstanding potential in the field, are eligible to apply. Applicants must also:
1. Have graduated from a Laramie County high school or have obtained a GED while residing in Laramie County, or be a current resident of Laramie County. (If not, find a Zonta Club in your area at foundation.zonta.org/jmkscholarship and apply for its scholarship.)
2. Be undertaking a business and/or business-related program at an accredited university/college/institute.
3. Be enrolled in at least the second year of an undergraduate program through the final year of a master’s program at the time the application is submitted to the Zonta Club of Cheyenne.
4. Still be attending school at the time the scholarship funds are disbursed, and must not graduate prior to December 2020.
5. Submit the Zonta International verification of current enrollment form with application materials.
6. Have achieved an outstanding academic record during her academic studies, including business subjects.
7. Have demonstrated initiative, ambition and commitment to pursuing a career in business.
The application for the $1,000 award along with instructions for submission may be found on the Zonta of Cheyenne website at www.cheyennezonta.org. The local award recipient will be selected no later than Aug. 1. Applications should be submitted to Zonta Club of Cheyenne, P.O. Box 2135, Cheyenne, WY 82003.