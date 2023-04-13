CHEYENNE – Zonta Club of Cheyenne is seeking entries from artists of all ages, styles and experience for its Eighth Annual Art Contest.

Each year’s contest has a theme intended to raise awareness about violence against women. This year’s theme is "Stop the Madness from Spreading," with a focus on finding ways to end the long-term impact that interpersonal violence often has on families, children and learned behavior.

