CHEYENNE – The Zonta Club of Cheyenne has presented its 2021 Young Women in Public Affairs Award to Kylie Schelhaas.
This is the second consecutive year that Schelhaas has received the $1,500 award, offered annually to a young woman, age 16-19, with ties to Laramie County. The recipient must have exhibited leadership skills, achievements in volunteerism and dedication to her school, employer and/or community.
Schelhaas, a senior at Cheyenne's East High School, maintains a 4.0 grade point average, even with some of coursework in Advanced Placement classes and while working part-time at two different retail establishments. She is also a leader in her high school band, participating in the concert, jazz and marching bands.
Her leadership is widespread, involving activities at school, church and the community.
- She has been involved in East High Interact Club, Outlaws 4-H Club, Frontier FFA Chapter, Safe School Ambassadors, Peacemakers, Rotary Youth Leadership and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
- She is also the recipient of the Bronze Congressional Medal of Service. She is active in bettering her community and the world with projects in: AARP Tech Day, Friday Food Bags, Youth Day of Giving, raising funds for reusable personal hygiene products for girls in Africa, raising funds for an orphanage in Haiti, and raising funds for heart surgery for an orphan in China. Her favorite project was called “Eat Read Grow” where elementary students and their families are invited to a free meal and sent home with groceries and a free book.
- While active and engaged in many matters, Schelhaas’ passion lies in guiding young women as a volunteer coach for her 4H shooting club. She is a competitive shooter who works with less experienced youth learning the sport. She has taken it upon herself to help her all-female teammates embrace their femininity on the range in order to instill confidence in themselves as female competitive shooters. The team is nationally recognized for the fact that they wear bows in their hair when they shoot in order to prove that a bow or being female does not determine or define their success in the competitions.
Having received the award, Schelhaas will compete with other Zonta Club recipients for an additional award of $2,000 at the district level. The Zonta District in which she competes includes 19 clubs in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming.
More information about the Zonta Club of Cheyenne or the Young Women in Public Affairs Award may be found at https://www.cheyennezonta.org/