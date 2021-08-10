CHEYENNE – The Zonta Club of Cheyenne will be collecting cash donations at this Saturday evening’s Cruise Night to support its efforts to end violence against women.

While enjoying the parade of cars cruising Central and Warren avenues, members of Zonta will be ready to receive any cash donations that drivers are ready to put into their big orange buckets.

“Coins or bills, the donations are all welcome and will be put to good use to better our community,” said Denise Parrish, president of Zonta’s Cheyenne Club, in a news release.

Zonta Club of Cheyenne is in the early stages of its Respect Women campaign, with the end goal of implementing programs to end domestic violence.

Currently, the club is raising awareness about the interpersonal violence that occurs behind closed doors in our community and the intergenerational impact that such violence creates.

“We must break the cycle of young people thinking that bullying, intimidation and physical violence is OK just because that is what they have witnessed in their homes,” said Parrish.

In addition to raising awareness, the club works with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to provide “Hope Bags” so that survivors of physical or sexual assault can have new clothes to wear when leaving the hospital after a forensic exam has taken place.

For more information about Zonta, visit https://www.cheyennezonta.org/.

