...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Mainly along and south of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301... 302...
304... 305...307...308 AND 310...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302,
304, 305, 307, 308, AND 310...
* WIND...WEST WINDS AT 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...LOW HUMIDITY 10 TO 15 PERCENT.
* HAINES...5 OR 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Zonta Club to collect donations at Saturday's Cruise Night
CHEYENNE – The Zonta Club of Cheyenne will be collecting cash donations at this Saturday evening’s Cruise Night to support its efforts to end violence against women.
While enjoying the parade of cars cruising Central and Warren avenues, members of Zonta will be ready to receive any cash donations that drivers are ready to put into their big orange buckets.
“Coins or bills, the donations are all welcome and will be put to good use to better our community,” said Denise Parrish, president of Zonta’s Cheyenne Club, in a news release.
Zonta Club of Cheyenne is in the early stages of its Respect Women campaign, with the end goal of implementing programs to end domestic violence.
Currently, the club is raising awareness about the interpersonal violence that occurs behind closed doors in our community and the intergenerational impact that such violence creates.
“We must break the cycle of young people thinking that bullying, intimidation and physical violence is OK just because that is what they have witnessed in their homes,” said Parrish.
In addition to raising awareness, the club works with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to provide “Hope Bags” so that survivors of physical or sexual assault can have new clothes to wear when leaving the hospital after a forensic exam has taken place.