Jody Gostas, past president of the Zonta Club of Cheyenne, goes through the domestic violence workshop activity on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Kiwanis Community House. On average, in the United States, it takes a woman in a domestically abusive relationship seven attempts before she is actually able to leave the relationship for good, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The local Zonta Club will host an event next week that aims to raise awareness of domestic violence and its impact, through holding a hands-on activity.
During "In Her Shoes," attendees will be assigned the role of a survivor of abuse, learn their story and make choices based on their circumstances, according to an invitation. This will be followed by a discussion of lessons learned.
The purpose is to help community members better understand difficult decisions that victims of interpersonal abuse face. The group hopes these lessons will assist residents as they interact with survivors, as well as prompt them to think about how domestic violence can be eliminated.
The event will be held twice: from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 (light refreshments will be provided), and from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 (a box lunch will be provided). Both events will take place at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The Zonta Club of Cheyenne is a local member of an international organization "whose members are dedicated to advancing the status of women through voluntary service and advocacy," according to its website.