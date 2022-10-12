20220112-news-inhershoes-rg-02.JPG

Jody Gostas, past president of the Zonta Club of Cheyenne, goes through the domestic violence workshop activity on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Kiwanis Community House. On average, in the United States, it takes a woman in a domestically abusive relationship seven attempts before she is actually able to leave the relationship for good, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The local Zonta Club will host an event next week that aims to raise awareness of domestic violence and its impact, through holding a hands-on activity.

During "In Her Shoes," attendees will be assigned the role of a survivor of abuse, learn their story and make choices based on their circumstances, according to an invitation. This will be followed by a discussion of lessons learned.

