CHEYENNE – The Zonta of Cheyenne Foundation is donating $4,000 to help residents of the Cheyenne community who are struggling financially due to COVID-19.
The donation was made this week to the Greater Cheyenne COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, an emergency fund established by Forward Greater Cheyenne and the city of Cheyenne. This fund will provide assistance to those in the community with an urgent financial need during this unforeseen and difficult time of dealing with coronavirus.
Zonta chose the emergency fund because it will allow for the distribution of funds for a variety of urgent needs, ranging from buying groceries to paying for prescription costs to providing money for gasoline. Additionally, the distribution of the funds is based on an established application process where applicants’ needs are verified. This process provides an assurance that the funds will be used for their intended purpose and will be spread as widely as possible across the community.
“Some of those struggling now – especially many of the small business owners – have been generous supporters of Zonta in the past. Others just need a bit of a hand up to find their footing in these unprecedented times,” Kathy Cathcart, president of the Zonta of Cheyenne Foundation, said in a news release. “As an organization dedicated to helping women improve their lives and achieve their full potential, it is difficult to see so many women and families struggling due to the impact of COVID-19. We could not sit by without helping.”
Zonta challenges other individuals, businesses and especially service organizations to also donate to the emergency fund.
“These are our friends and neighbors,” Cathcart continued. “We will get through this if we remember that to help our community survive and come out the other side of this crisis, each of us needs to help to the extent we can.”