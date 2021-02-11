CHEYENNE – “Shatter the Silence” is the overall theme of the 2021 Zonta of Cheyenne Art Contest. Entries are currently being sought from Wyoming artists for the virtual contest.
Art in any of the following media is welcome: 2D contemporary, 3D sculpture, digital art or photography. Entries must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 7.
Each entry must visually illustrate one or more of the following atrocities of which Zonta seeks to raise awareness:
• Human Trafficking
• Domestic/Gender Violence
• Child Marriage
Additionally, a brief artist’s statement is required to accompany each piece. It will become a short audio recording as part of the curation of the online art gallery to be created from the art submissions.
Each artist may submit up to three entries in any of the media categories within their age group. Each artwork submission must be made separately.
The first-place winner in each age group for each of the art medium categories will have their artwork featured on the Zonta of Cheyenne website and will receive a $200 cash prize. The People’s Choice winner in each category will have their artwork featured on the Zonta of Cheyenne website and will receive a $100 cash prize. Each winner will also receive a gift certificate for one online or in-person studio session at Fly Dragon Art Studio.
The virtual art gallery will be open for viewing on a public art gallery website 10 a.m. Sunday, March 21 through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31 for judging. The website can be found at artsteps.com. Winners will be notified via email and announced on April 1.
More information may be found online at www.cheyennezonta.org or by contacting Ilaine Brown at ilainewyzontian@yahoo.com.