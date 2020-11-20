CHEYENNE – Zonta Club of Cheyenne will hold a Silent Witness Procession through downtown Cheyenne on Saturday, Nov. 21.
The public is encouraged to join the procession from the Wyoming Supreme Court Building to the Laramie County Library in order to support raising awareness of domestic violence in the community. Those who wish to participate should meet at the Supreme Court Building, 23rd Street and Capitol Avenue, at 9:30 a.m. The procession will begin at 10 a.m.
According to a news release from the organization, marchers will carry silhouettes of local victims of domestic violence. The silhouettes will then be placed at the Laramie County Library, along with the story of the violence to which they fell victim, and will be available for viewing at the library through Dec. 10.
This Silent Witness Procession is being held as a prelude to the start of the annual global awareness campaign of Sixteen Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. This period of Nov. 25 to Dec. 10 is a time when more than 6,000 organizations in 197 countries call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.
Those intending to participate in the procession are asked to wear a mask.