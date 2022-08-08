CHEYENNE – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., has announced her backing for Megan Degenfelder, a conservative candidate for Wyoming state superintendent of public instruction.
"It seems all too fitting for the person in charge of Wyoming’s school system to be a product of it," said Lummis in an endorsement statement Sunday. "Degenfelder attended Wyoming schools K-12 before going onto the University of Wyoming where she served as student body president. She has extensive experience in the private sector championing Wyoming coal, oil and natural gas and served as the Chief Policy Officer at the Wyoming Department of Education."
Just this past Friday, ex-President Donald Trump endorsed three Wyoming statewide office candidates through his Save America PAC. One of those endorsed candidates was vying to keep his superintendent job: Brian Schroeder. Like Degenfelder, Schroeder is a Republican.
Of Degenfelder, Lummis said she is a lifelong volunteer who has worked with organizations from Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom to the Wyoming Taxpayer’s Association to local Republican committees across the state.
“I am honored to have the support of my lifelong mentor and conservative leader, United States Senator Cynthia Lummis," said Degenfelder in response. "Senator Lummis is the epitome of conservative Wyoming values and has spent decades working tirelessly to improve our state. What matters most to me is the support of Wyoming leaders who have built this state into what it is today."
Trump, by contrast, does not have many, if any, Wyoming ties. He has been backing U.S. House of Representatives candidate Harriet Hageman, whose praises he again mentioned on Friday.
In a statement of his own on Monday reacting to Trump's backing for his campaign, Schroeder said "Wyoming voters now have a clear choice between a candidate who will stand up for parents and students against wokeism, gender ideology, and critical race theory in schools and a candidate who is supported primarily by Democrats and Cheney supporters."
It was unclear which rival candidate for state superintendent Schroeder was referring to, and his campaign did not immediately comment. Besides Degenfelder and Schroeder, Jennifer Zerba and Robert J. White III are listed by the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office as running in the GOP primary on Aug. 16.