CHEYENNE – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., has announced her backing for Megan Degenfelder, a conservative candidate for Wyoming state superintendent of public instruction.

"It seems all too fitting for the person in charge of Wyoming’s school system to be a product of it," said Lummis in an endorsement statement Sunday. "Degenfelder attended Wyoming schools K-12 before going onto the University of Wyoming where she served as student body president. She has extensive experience in the private sector championing Wyoming coal, oil and natural gas and served as the Chief Policy Officer at the Wyoming Department of Education."

