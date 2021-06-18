WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., joined Congressional Western Caucus Chairman Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., and Vice Chair Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., in sending a letter to Interior Sec. Deb Haaland regarding the Bureau of Land Management’s recent announcement that it is reviewing conservation plans for the greater sage grouse.
The letter urges the Biden administration to consider the successful recovery efforts currently underway, and to enhance cooperation and coordination with states, local communities, tribes, and private conservation partners.
“Wyoming has the best sage grouse management strategy in the nation,” Lummis said. “Developed over a decade, it is supported by ranchers, industry and the conservation community. More bureaucratic planning may waste time and resources that could go toward actually helping the species. I urge Sec. Haaland to look at the progress Wyoming has made and leave sage grouse management to the states.”
“For years, state and local governments, non-profit conservation organizations, and local communities have consistently proven themselves the best stewards of their unique landscapes and have implemented successful sage grouse management and conservation plans to avoid potential adverse impacts on multiple uses on public lands, including energy and mineral development, grazing, hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation. As you know, these sectors are critical to rural communities and economies,” wrote the lawmakers.
They highlight a 2015 scientific review by the Obama administration, which concluded that an ESA listing for the greater sage grouse was not warranted due to the collaborative and coordinated efforts of federal, state, and private landowners, as well as voluntary conservation efforts.
Additionally, the letter cautions against taking a one-size-fits-all approach to species recovery and points to wildfire, land mismanagement, and drought as challenges in western communities that threaten habitat for the greater sage grouse.