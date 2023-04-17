CHEYENNE – Standing before generations of Wyomingites at the center of the Central High School auditorium stage, Molly Koch, a senior at Central, heard her name called to receive the award for Best in Show at the 69th Kiwanis Stars of Tomorrow event on Sunday.

Among those in the crowd were parents, friends, teachers, alumni and past competitors in the long-running community talent show.

