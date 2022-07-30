CHEYENNE – It’s the end of an era and the beginning of another.
Mort’s Bagels, a community fixture for 26 years, has been sold as of Friday.
“The word that people have used is ‘institution. You are an institution,’” co-owner Mark Morton said. He was sitting beside his brother and co-owner, Chip Morton, after closing time on Thursday afternoon. “I’m like, ‘Of what, bagels?’
“That’s just Chip and I’s (attitude), but I’ve been hearing that. I’ve been hearing, ‘You guys are an institution in Cheyenne.’”
Standing (literally) beside the brothers is the couple who is in the process of taking over, Stephanie and Bill “Snowman” Snow, who are lifelong Cheyenne residents.
Bill is a science teacher at McCormick Junior High School. Stephanie was most recently the children’s director at Cheyenne Hills Church. Soon, they will step away from their professions to run Mort’s full time.
The Mortons were careful in their selection process, waiting to sense the right connection before passing their business on to someone else. Now that they’ve found the right match, it’s a matter of ensuring that they gave the Snows “100% of everything to make them successful,” Mark said.
“I believed in the product,” Bill Snow said. “We’ve have a lot of conversations the last couple of weeks. We talked about being in service of people. It’s a people business, and (Stephanie and I) have been in the people business for 30-plus years, too.”
It’s a deceptively taxing process, and for the past five weeks, the Mortons have been training the Snows on how to run the business. The Snows have no prior experience in running a business and no background in bagels, so this journey started at square one.
“It’s been like being at ‘Bagel University’ for us,” Bill Snow said. “We laugh about it like, ‘OK, Chip, now that’s 455 things I’ll put down on my list. We’ve been learning from them. They’re showing us the ropes and the intricacies of the businesses.”
“They’ve been very transparent and helpful,” Stephanie added. “We know that in their heart they want us to succeed.”
But here’s the thing: Mark and Chip Morton also didn’t have any experience when they founded Mort’s in Fort Collins, Colorado, in 1992. While Chip was working as a teacher and later building custom homes, Mark was in the restaurant business.
“I was building custom homes; I build custom bagels now,” Chip said. “But it basically is the same thing. It’s going with, ‘I want to build the best thing possible. I want to look the best every day.’ That’s what these guys want. That’s what the whole concept is.”
Mark Morton’s wife at the time was a nutritionist. As the brothers noticed a craze around Fort Collins for healthy eating, they decided to jump on the movement with their own bagel shop.
Mort’s Bagels is technically a transplant business. The owners expanded to Cheyenne in 1996, deciding to abandon the Fort Collins location shortly afterward to focus on this local community.
They’ve lived in Cheyenne ever since, though they won’t be for much longer. The next stop for the brothers is Maui, Hawaii, for some rest and relaxation, and maybe a bit of traveling.
“I’m 66, he’s 63,” Chip Morton said. “He needs back surgery, and my Medicare card says I could retire.”
An “institution” is a hard thing to step away from, but physical and medical complications are leading them away from the business they built. If they were capable of it, they said, they would continue to run the business for years to come.
Quite the pair
The Mortons are a humble, eccentric pair.
Their approach to their business served as evidence that Mort’s was never about the money, but rather about making a difference in their customers’ lives. Through the years, they’ve watched friendships form at their breakfast tables, “pay-it-forward” lines run for as long as five hours, and loyal customers stop in every week for 20 years.
It all stems from the Mortons' attitudes – a welcoming, community-centric presence that the Snows aim to carry on.
“You have the power, literally the power, to change someone’s energy for a day, change someone for a week and just make a difference in someone’s life,” Mark Morton said. “Just by being like ‘Hi, how are you? What can I get you? Are you OK? Let me buy you a coffee.’ It’s an experience to be here.
“One of the things we told the people is, ‘You can go anywhere you want to eat, right? You chose here.’ Make sure that you make them feel like they made the right choice.’”
As for any changes coming to the menu, the Snows currently plan on keeping things the same. They are open to introducing their own specials and twists to some recipes as they go along.