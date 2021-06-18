CHEYENNE - The Wyoming Arts Council recently announced its latest round of community support grant recipients for the 2022 fiscal year and multiple Cheyenne organizations will reap the benefits.
Around a dozen Cheyenne nonprofit organizations were awarded thousands of dollars in grants to support projects or provide operation support within the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Some of the organizations that received grants in the area include:
- Cheyenne Little Theatre Players received $8,585
- Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum received $9,190
- Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus received $9,242
The council awarded nearly $800,000 in community support grants to 111 organizations and programs throughout the state. The grant is open to nonprofits and government agencies, including tribal governments, universities, community colleges and school districts.
Wyoming Arts Council executive director Michael Lange noted that the community support grant was the organization’s largest grant program.
“These programs and organizations help support social, educational and economic growth in large and rural communities,” Lange said.
Unsurprisingly, the council receives more requests than there is available funding, so a panel of community members and experts from across Wyoming review the applications based on a certain criteria to make their determination of who needs what funding.
Adrianna True, founder of the theater organization True Troupe, said she planned to use the $4,200 the group received to pay the creative people she works with.
“A lot of times with our grants, that money goes toward renting spaces and paying our actors,” she said. “My sister Amber and I don’t take a cut, we want to make sure the money goes back to people creating and hosting our art. We try and play a part in creating art through theater, dance and music, but we also want to create a space for every kind of artist.”
True said she wants to use the grant money to invest back into the Cheyenne and surrounding communities. For her, this grant money is an opportunity for collaboration with other organizations to improve Cheyenne and Wyoming’s art scenes.
Arts Cheyenne executive director Bill Lindstrom said the organization will use its $6,000 grant from the arts council to continue supporting its projects such as the Cheyenne Artwalk, creating a Cheyenne public art database and more activities planned for later in the year.
Additionally, the grant money will help with Arts Cheyenne’s operational costs, which is especially helpful.
“The Wyoming Arts Council does its very best to support all arts and culture activities in the state, so I know it’s difficult to narrow the applications down based on their criteria,” Lindstrom said. “It’s great to be recognized for the work you do in this way. We characterize ourselves as a local arts agency advocating for arts and culture in Cheyenne, so it’s fantastic to receive this.”