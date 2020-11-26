LARAMIE – A new report from the University of Wyoming Extension will help community leaders understand the nature of their county’s economy.
“Assessing Employment by Proportions, Earnings, Concentration and Diversity 2001-2017 for the Rocky Mountain Region, Wyoming, and its Counties” is available for download as a PDF or ePub at https://bit.ly/wyo-employment.
“The analyses in this publication strives to generate information to aid economic development efforts of Wyoming counties,” said Duane Williams, UW Extension community development specialist in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics.
This report shows the top job and earning sectors and identifies which of the 23 major industry sectors are a county’s economic base. It also shows the diversity of the economy within each county and job growth or decline.
“Efforts to sustain and improve a community’s economy can be enhanced by a thorough understanding of that economy,” said Williams, in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. “Employment and earnings by industries, the concentration of economic activities in the community, as well as its level of economic diversity, all provide insights into economic opportunities and challenges.”