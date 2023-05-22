PINE BLUFFS – While the two eastern Laramie County communities may be small, residents packed the stands of the Pine Bluffs High School gymnasium and The Event Center at Archer for their respective high school graduations on Sunday afternoon.
The graduating classes were also relatively small, but the accolades and aspirations among them are a testament to the impact these students had on their communities and schools.
Pine Bluffs High School
Forty miles east of Cheyenne, the Pine Bluffs High School gymnasium was full. Among the banners of past state championships and teams that had competed in the space were community members and family, the latter located in rows of chairs placed before the stage where their graduates sat.
Those in the crowd waived to the students on stage, who were dressed in their gowns of purple and white, with touches of yellow running throughout the embroidered honors placed around their neck. In this attire, they entered the crowd to pass roses to their families and friends.
After brief speeches from the students, including valedictorian Edwin Morales, the entirety of the gym watched the small screen in the upper-west corner of the room as a slideshow of then-and-now images commemorated the presence of young community members that Pine Bluffs residents have known for the majority of the graduates' lives.
Eventually, Pine Bluffs Principal Todd Sweeter shared a few words about the class, drawing laughs from the crowd and graduates alike.
“This is a class, a group, with a ton of moxie, a ton of confidence,” he said. “They have no problem going up to a teacher, coming to the principal’s office or catching us in the halls, and telling us what we're doing wrong. What maybe we can do to make it better.
“In a lot of ways, it's like having 29 assistant principals.”
Sweeter added that he believes these students possess the characteristics that will help them succeed in the long run.
“They might be a handful, they might test us, (but) I truly believe that is right where we want them to be,” Sweeter continued. “We want them full of moxie and ready to conquer the world. We want them to have confidence to say to their parents, teachers, ‘Thanks, but we're out of here, and we're going to make a difference. I just really believe that is where these men and women are. They are competent, and they will make a difference.”
With this, and a few more words of wisdom from the Laramie County School District 2 superintendent, Justin Pierantoni, the graduates stood as students of Pine Bluffs High School for a final time to receive their diplomas.
All that was left to do was exit the gym, accompanied by constant applause, to meet the rest of their community in the front lobby of the gym. As they did, they high-fived their way down the alley formed by their parents, with confidence and moxie, just as Sweeter had said.
Burns High School
The scene was largely the same in the event center on the outskirts of Cheyenne, where Burns community members laughed their way through the ceremony as the graduating class took a well-deserved victory lap.
Among a sea of cheering families and friends, where cowboy hats and ranch wear were abundant, the graduates entered the space with their fathers, mothers and siblings at their side, white folding seats waiting for them before the stage. The graduates smiled and talked among themselves, providing a glimpse into the tone of the ceremony to come.
No phrase captures that tone quite like the quote graduates selected as their class motto, one that concluded the graduates slideshow toward the beginning of the long-awaited event.
“Don’t take life too seriously. You’ll never get out of it alive.”
Students, some of whom dressed in cowboy boots and jeans beneath their black and orange gowns, made a special point to honor the teachers who helped guide them through the past 13 years of their lives. An equal amount of time was spent reminiscing over their daily trials while attending Burns – playful inside jokes about teachers, high school sporting events, senior pranks and procrastinating on those last several assignments of their high school career.
In her speech commemorating their graduation, class valedictorian Daljit Kaur touched on many of these points, placing the emphasis of their achievement not on the diploma itself, but the memories students made along the way.
“This piece of paper is more than just proof of our time here,” Kaur said. “This little piece of paper is layered with memories, laughs, times of stress and countless lessons learned, whether that be the quadratic formula, or that they don’t actually cancel class if the teacher doesn’t show up after 10 minutes.
“But just like that piece of paper, our story started out blank, and it was up to us to fill those pages.”
All of the memories made and lessons learned, be they on the field or court, in the classroom or principal's office, came to fruition as they received those small pieces of paper, faculty announcing the graduates' future plans in the process. Each one of them is set to enter the workforce or pursue a degree in higher education at the University of Wyoming, Laramie County Community College or a university outside the state.
Just before these students shed their high school persona in exchange for the next stage of their lives, Superintendent Pierantoni left them with a piece of advice.
“Graduates, don't miss the chance to celebrate your wins,” he said. “When you find greatness in others, help them. Each of you has the power to be grateful. It is contagious, and it will influence others.
“Gratitude and attitude are not challenges – they are a choice. And the heart that gives things is a happy one, for we cannot feel thankful and unhappy at the same time.”