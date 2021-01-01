Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Noah R. Brunner, 21, of Bevans Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Ezequiel A. Vasquez, 21, of Dallas Road for felony motor vehicle theft, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and driving with a suspended license at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Prosser Road and South Greeley Highway.
Matthew D. Moore, 33, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:09 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Logan W. Wilson, 22, of West Jefferson Road on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Ezequiel A. Vasquez, 21, of Dallas Road for felony fleeing/eluding and the misdemeanor charges of failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane, two counts of passing in a no passing zone and speeding at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Joseph D. Cook Jr., 43, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Kelly R. Bingham, 32, of Charles Street on a felony hold for probation/parole violation without a warrant at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Matthew D. Moore, 33, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay, and for three counts of felony theft, two counts of misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and the misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license, duty to stop upon colliding with an unattended vehicle/property and criminal trespass-signs at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Artesian Road.