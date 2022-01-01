Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Ronald E. Stringer, 45, of Victoria Drive for felony property destruction, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of Brianna Court.
Joel A. Huston, unknown age, transient, for felony burglary from a vehicle at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of Imperial Court.
Cody A. Garcia, 28, of Prairie Dog Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Randy Road.
Simon J. Vasquez Jr., 30, of 11th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication and interfering/obstructing at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West College Drive.
Amanda L. Stephens, 34, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and possession of marijuana at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Robert A. Rodriguez Jr., 49, of East Eighth Street on a felony warrant for burglary out of Larimer County, Colorado, and misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Zachary I. Crank, 33, of East 21st Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Evans Avenue and East 21st Street.
Jennifer S. Thackray, 51, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of East Eighth Street.
Kelly A. Chavez, 50, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 10:45 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Seymour Avenue.
Amanda M. Valencia, 31, of Aurora, Colorado, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:20 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Snyder Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Austin R.J. Bennett, 29, transient, for misdemeanor assault (battery) at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Eric D. Breazeale, 49, of Madison Avenue on a warrant for felony strangulation of a household member (serious injury), misdemeanor domestic battery (fewer than five years since last conviction) and misdemeanor false imprisonment at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Evelyn E. Alcon-Cooper, 34, of Trent Court on a felony probation/parole violation without a warrant at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Anthony J. Estrada, 29, of South Fork Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Gordon Road.
Lauren K. Lacombe, 28, of 21st Street on a warrant for two misdemeanor counts of child endangering (health) at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Diana V. Valero, 25, of Terry Road for felony interference with custody, on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Colorado at 9:20 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Adrianna K. Munoz, 30, of Fremont Avenue on a felony warrant for probation/ISP violation and/or sanction at 8 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Kendrick S. Kitts-Shelton, 28, of Annie Morgan Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Avenue C and Sunridge Drive.
Noah L. Stevens, 20, of Laramie Street for felony reckless endangering of another, interference with a peace officer and possession of stolen property; misdemeanor attempting to elude a peace officer, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance in crystal form and failing to stop at stop sign; on felony warrants for failure to appear out of Laramie County District Court, strangulation of a household member, theft and aggravated assault and battery (bodily injury with a weapon); and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and domestic battery (first offense) at 1:57 p.m. Monday at mile marker 358 near the intersection of Interstate 180 and East Ninth Street.
Brian G. Schaffer, 43, transient, on a felony warrant for bond revocation out of South Dakota at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Missile Drive.
Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:
Ambri J. Rogers, 19, of Reese Road for misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and possession of methamphetamine at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Miller Street in Pine Bluffs.
Marvel J. Evans, 21, of Randy Road on a warrant for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with an emergency call at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Miller Street in Pine Bluffs.
Recently arrested by a Department of Veterans Affairs detective:
Mira L. Johnson, 49, of West 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of East Pershing Boulevard.