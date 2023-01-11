Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department: 

Rocky H. Roberson, 33, of Eastview Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 5:51 p.m. Friday at his residence. 

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

