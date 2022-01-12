Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Adam C. Ruhaak, 36, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:54 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East 10th Street and Evans Avenue.
Michael T. Caldwell, 56, transient, for misdemeanor obstructing a street and public intoxication at 6:57 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Missile Drive and West Lincolnway.
Dennis Wooley, 46, of West 17th Street for misdemeanor refusing to provide ID to police officer and unlawful entry onto property at 4:14 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Martha Salazar, 39, of South Cribbon Avenue on a felony warrant for motor vehicle theft at 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Damien D. Salazar, 41, of Stinson Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 5:25 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Mylisha L. Taylor, 30, of Taft Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:15 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Lincolnway.
Jess L. Smith, 58, of West 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:35 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Delores R. Garcia, 37, of West Third Avenue for misdemeanor resisting arrest, refusing to obey and public intoxication at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at her residence.
Alec Ramsey, 28, of McCann Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Third Avenue.
Derek Diaz, 22, of Oxford Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) at 3:01 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Hugur Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Michael W. Baher, 41, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 E. 23rd St.
Stephanie M. Shriver, 32, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:10 p.m. Saturday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Anthony D. Turner, 60, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Joseph E. Vest, 31, of Denver for felony aggravated fleeing/eluding with bodily injury to another, aggravated fleeing/eluding with property damage greater than $10,000, property destruction (greater than $1,000), misdemeanor failure to maintain lane and reckless driving, and on a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine (third offense) out of Carbon County at 4:53 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Ridge Road.
Rebekka R. Reichard, 26, of Denver on a warrant for failure to appear out of Colorado at 4:52 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Pershing Boulevard and Ridge Road.
Daniel R. Green, 44, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center, 415 W. 18th St.
Thomas M. Dyson Sr., 42, of West Prosser Road for misdemeanor public intoxication and interfering/obstructing at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of North College Drive.
Anthony D. Teppert, 36, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, for misdemeanor criminal entry at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Eighth Street; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Crystyl F. Parker, 43, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 1:56 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Sarah M. Meyer, 29, of Broken Wheel Court on a felony probation/parole violation hold without a warrant at 12:57 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Myron M. Woods Jr., 30, of 18th Street for misdemeanor expired or improper registration, driving without a license and refusing to obey, and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Carbon Avenue and East 10th Street.
Robyn B. Fetzer, 46, of McCann Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and four misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Converse Avenue and Mason Way.
Marissa Bloom, 35, of West Lincolnway for misdemeanor public intoxication and annoying/obscene/threatening telephone calls at 7:53 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Lincolnway.
Nicole M. Jenkins, 36, of East 18th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for joyriding (unauthorized use of motor vehicle) at 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Maxwell Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
William R. Travelstead Jr., 30, of East Prosser Road for misdemeanor domestic assault and breach of peace at 9 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Jefferson Road.
Joshua A. Hays, 32, of Mary Way on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:20 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Michael R. Torres, 36, of San Antonio, Texas, for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance), no proof of liability insurance, driving under canceled or suspended license, possession of marijuana and interference with a peace officer at 12:29 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Iron Mountain Road and Chief Twomoon Road.
Jess L. Smith, 58, of West 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Juan E. Pecina, 52, of Ovid, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), driving without an interlock device, driving the wrong way and possession of an open container of alcohol at 1:20 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Warren Avenue and East 17th Street.
Aric M. Gibbons, 34, of 22nd Street for misdemeanor reckless driving and stop sign violation, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:04 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Zachary J. Hernandez, 40, of Seymour Avenue for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (with injury), felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:21 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
Jeannie L. Ross, 30, of Pineridge Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 11:20 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Eric D. Pierce, 29, of Four Mile Road on a misdemeanor city court order at 11 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Jonathan E. Barnett, 37, of New Bedford Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:20 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
David Lopez, 29, of Ashford Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 4:09 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Fermin Valles Zuniga, 24, of Wheatland for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second offense), lane use violation, open container and driving without a license at 11:53 a.m. Monday at mile marker 46 on southbound Interstate 25.
Erica G. Hernandez, 39, of Twin Falls, Idaho, for misdemeanor driving without a license, reckless driving, speeding, fleeing/eluding, interference with a peace officer, driving the wrong way in traffic, stop light violation and possession of a controlled substance (plant form) at 9:30 a.m. Monday at mile marker 370 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Devin Cason, 32, of an unknown address for misdemeanor DUI (combination of alcohol and controlled substance) at an unknown time Sunday at mile marker 378 on westbound Interstate 80.
Terry Milner, 74, of Cleveland Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), lane violation and failure to give right of way to an emergency vehicle at 11:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and 12th Street.