Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Gabriel E. Montoya, 30, of Norma Court on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Greenway Street.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Tags

