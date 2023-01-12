Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Gabriel E. Montoya, 30, of Norma Court on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Greenway Street.
Nicole M. Jenkins, 37, transient, for felony vehicle burglary at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East 20th Street.
Houston D. Mcnally, 25, transient, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a redacted address.
Nicolas V. J. Guerrero, 30, of West Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Pioneer Avenue.
Jonathon R. Ziemer, 37, of 22nd Street on a misdemeanor warrant for protection order violation at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Danielle M. Jackson, 35, of Ames Avenue for misdemeanor refusing to obey and interfering/obstructing at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Osage Avenue.
Cody R. Buchman, 45, of Quad Cities, Illinois, for felony theft of a motor vehicle at 12:04 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Snyder Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Paul A. Lucero Sr., 57, of Pebrican Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for assault and battery at 2:38 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Central Avenue.
Adam C. Ruhaak, 37, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession/use of drugs (amphetamine type) at 5:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of House Avenue.
Adam N. Sharif, 32, of Pershing Boulevard for misdemeanor public intoxication at 8:16 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Randall Avenue.
Sean L. Gibbons, 47, of Dillon Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Morrie Avenue.
Zoe F. Slater, 26, transient, for felony possession of a controlled substance in pill form and possession of methamphetamine at 12:42 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of East Lincolnway.
Brittany J. Munoz, 24, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana at 1:26 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Ames Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Bernadette E. Gunn, 42, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of Warren Avenue.
Brett W. Murray, 32, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of Walker Road.
Jacob D. Hastings, 26, of East Pershing Drive on a felony warrant for destruction of property valued more than $1,000 at 11 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Andrew M. Glaub, 31, transient, for misdemeanor disturbance of property at 1:17 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Campbell Avenue.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
