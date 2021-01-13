Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Gary L. Villeneuve, 38, of Kennedy Drive on a misdemeanor hold for probation/parole violation without a warrant at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Richardson Court.
Jimmy M. Stevens, 25, of East Lincolnway for misdemeanor violent or tumultuous acts and public intoxication at 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Jay C. Allen, 53, of South Greeley Highway on felony warrants for aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon, unlawful entry into an occupied structure and being a habitual criminal at 12:10 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Fifth Street and Central Avenue.
Michael J. Mudge, 45, of Meadowland Drive on a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine out of Campbell County, Wyoming, at 12:01 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Snyder Avenue and West 18th Street.
Nathan O’Donnell, 24, of East 20th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:33 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Justina M. Lopez, 29, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:02 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.
Jolynn O. Gardner, 27, transient, on a felony hold for probation/parole violation without a warrant and on a misdemeanor warrant for possession of methamphetamine out of Campbell County, Wyoming, at 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East 13th Street.
Anne M. Mawk, 32, of Thomes Avenue for misdemeanor unlawful entry into a house at 3:05 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Carey Avenue.
Alex P. Kopcho-Foster, 35, of Rainbow Road on a felony warrant for parole violation at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway.
Trenton S. Poel, 21, of West 17th Street on a misdemeanor hold for failure to comply with CAC or FCS and for misdemeanor escaping detention at 10:35 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East 13th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Eric A. Smith, 24, of Seventh Street on a court order for failure to appear at 8:25 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Michael R. Swartz, 51, of Rock Springs Street on a court order for unknown charges at 7:20 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Taylor J. Williams, 26, of Cheyenne Avenue on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 9:45 a.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Joel J. Carabajal, 29, of Carlson Street on a court order for unlawful contact, interference and driving without an interlock device at 9 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Susan G. Sargent, 65, of Platteville, Colorado, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply, theft and possession of methamphetamine at 11:38 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Brittany N. Yearsley, 40, of Little Valley Trail on a court order at 10:55 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Brian A. Charpentier, 19, of Maxwell Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Amanda L. Joy, 45, of Interstate 80 Service Road for two counts of felony child endangerment (ingesting methamphetamine) at 2:28 p.m. Friday in the 12000 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
Thomas A. Zumbrun, 63, of Fourth Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:35 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Tiffany D. Havner, 38, of Interstate 80 Service Road for felony child endangerment (around methamphetamine use), felony sale/delivery of methamphetamine and felony possession of methamphetamine at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 12000 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
Lance J. Jackson, 43, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 11:55 a.m. Friday in the 12000 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
Johnnie R. Worsham Jr., 59, of Poplar Court on a felony DUI/drug court hold at 11:53 a.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office.
Armando R. Tail, 20, of Dallas Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:25 a.m. Friday at his residence.