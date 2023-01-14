Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Christyn J. Gray, 28, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:06 p.m. Thursday at Logan Avenue and East 10th Street.
Samual A. Cook, 32, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at West Lincolnway and Fleischli Parkway.
Kaitlyn E. Connelly, 31, of Frontier Street for misdemeanor simple assault and public intoxication at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Kelly A. Chavez, 51, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Lynda D. Tuck, 61, of Vaughn Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:12 p.m. Thursday at Covered Wagon Drive and Morrie Avenue.
Andrew T. Stapleton, 31, of West 17th Street on a felony order for community corrections rejection at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Roland D. French, 49, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 6:29 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Forest Drive.
Charles R. Jolley, 27, of Artesian Road for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in pill form, on felony warrants for theft and failure to appear and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Pershing Boulevard and East 25th Street.
Lance J. Jackson, 45, transient, on two felony warrants from Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Ninth Street.
Patrick M. Jimenez, 36, of East Ninth Street on a felony warrant for probation violation and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Jacob W. Rauckman, 26, of Rapid City, South Dakota, for public intoxication at 10:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Dominic J. Green, 32, of Ames Avenue for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property and violent/tumultuous to property at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday at a redacted address.
Steven R. Putra, 67, of Greenway Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:41 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Cody J. Nicholson, 18, of Avenue C for felony accessory after the fact to manslaughter and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:45 p.m. Monday on Dell Range Boulevard.
Tirso Munguia, 19, of East Third Street for felony voluntary manslaughter at 6:03 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Jenna R. Lucero, 30, of McFarland Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), refusing to provide identification to a police officer and interfering/obstructing at 3:53 a.m. Monday at West 10th Street and Carey Avenue.
Nicole M. Jenkins, 37, transient, for felony burglary at 3 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; also arrested by Laramie County sheriff’s deputies on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
■
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Benjamin J. Woodworth, 32, transient, for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 50 block of Interstate 25 Service Road.
Shawn G. Rowland, 47, of Murray Road for misdemeanor breach of peace at 10:26 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Justin P. Priego, 24, of Prosser Road for misdemeanor DUI at 2:31 a.m. Thursday at Walterscheid Boulevard and West College Drive.
Burt L. Knapp, 58, of Lake Place for misdemeanor DUI at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday at South First Avenue and Plum Street.
Keith Foley, 33, of Murray Road on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Lauren E. Miller, 39, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:38 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Shawna M. Ornelaz, 45, of West Prosser Road on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 2:39 a.m. Monday at her residence.