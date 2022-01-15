Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Dylan Spiller, 27, of Willowbrook, Illinois, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Aleisha M. Jackson, 34, of West Lincolnway on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 1:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West 10th Street.
Gabriel A. Roybal, 36, of Medley Loop for felony domestic battery (greater than two previous convictions in under 10 years), felony aggravated fleeing/eluding (with prior conviction), misdemeanor driving under suspension (subsequent violations), stop sign violation and protection order violation, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Platte County at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Ray P. Robinson, 59, of East 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; and for misdemeanor resisting arrest and annoying/obscene/threatening telephone calls at 4 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Aaron B. Kelley, 46, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East 10th Street and Evans Avenue.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office:
Roy L. Stewart, 62, of Van Lennen Avenue on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply at 9:06 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Dale A. Winston, 70, of County Road 124A on a misdemeanor warrant for cruelty to animals (indifference to safety/health/life) at 12:04 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Prairie Avenue.
Kirk K. Poyner, 33, of Persons Road on a misdemeanor court order at 9:49 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jason D. Stratton, 38, transient, on a misdemeanor probation/parole violation without a warrant at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Mary Way.
Xavier L. Sanchez, 18, of Casper on felony warrants for attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder at noon Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jesse P. Canady, 26, of Gillette on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at noon Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jory M. Bocanegra, 26, of Buda, Texas, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at noon Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Santos M. Munoz Jr., 41, transient, for misdemeanor violent or tumultuous acts and unlawful entry onto property at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jericho A. Richardson, 21, of Circle Heart Lane on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Steven R. Brown, 55, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Kristoffer G. Walthall, 41, of House Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, no proof of liability insurance and driving with a suspended license, and on a felony parole violation hold at 3:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Merena D. Schlosser, 23, of Barrington Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Wayne Snelling, 42, of West Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply out of Campbell County at 12:25 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Laramie County jail.
Andre T. McNeill, 24, of Ninth Street for misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and no liability insurance at 9:45 a.m. Jan. 4 at the Laramie County jail.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Bryan Vanduine, 32, of County Road 136 for misdemeanor DUI (combination of alcohol and controlled substance, second offense), failure to maintain lane and possession of open container of alcohol (first offense) at 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Railroad Road and Stewart Road.
Justine E. Sena, 30, of Brighton, Colorado, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and fleeing or attempting to elude police officers at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 3 on Interstate 25.
Nicholas R. Garcia, 27, of Brighton, Colorado, for felony possession of stolen property; misdemeanor violation of a protection order, eluding law enforcement, interference with a peace officer, and two counts of possession of stolen property, and on a felony warrant for failure to appear out of Denver County, Colorado, at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 1 on northbound Interstate 25.
Jason R. Lyle Jr., 19, of East Four Mile Road for misdemeanor DUI (combination of alcohol and controlled substance), possession of controlled substance, reckless driving, and fleeing or attempting to elude at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 370 on eastbound Interstate 80.