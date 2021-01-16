Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Savannah B. Woolum, 21, transient, for felony stolen property and the misdemeanor charges of interference with a peace officer, fleeing/eluding and reckless driving at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Warren Avenue.
Taylor R. Demers, 21, of Pershing Boulevard for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Taggart Drive.
Carissa M. McDaniel, 21, of Iron Mountain Road for felony terroristic threats at 12:40 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Kirk M. Miller, 40, transient, for felony aggravated child abuse, felony aggravated assault with injury and misdemeanor criminal trespassing at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Pete Archuleta, 36, of Country West Road for failure to comply at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Ricky L. Dougherty, 57, of 17th Street for felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Patrick M. Jimenez, 34, of East Ninth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and for felony motor vehicle theft and felony property destruction, as well as the misdemeanor charges of fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license-subsequent violations, no liability insurance and no registration at 11:36 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Ninth Street and Van Lennen Avenue.
Trey R. Watson, 29, transient, for the misdemeanor charges of criminal entry, two counts of theft and being under the influence of a controlled substance at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of East Lincolnway.
Maria P. Price, 57, of East 17th Street for a misdemeanor protection order violation and misdemeanor abuse of a vulnerable adult at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Santos Diaz-Gutierrez, 39, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry into a house and misdemeanor property damage at 6:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Taft Avenue.
James W. Headstream, 27, of Christine Circle on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
David L. Lonebear, 37, of 17th Street on a misdemeanor hold for failure to comply at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cheyenne Transitional Center.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Trey R. Watson, 29, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Kolten J. Lackey, 23, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 11:50 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael J. Mudge, 45, of Meadowland Drive for two felony counts of failure to register as a sex offender-subsequent violation at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Melinda K. Sandoval, 33, of 12th Street on a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine at 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Christopher P. Espinoza, 39, of Fifth Street for misdemeanor destruction of property and misdemeanor criminal entry at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Fork Road.
Tiffany D. Havner, 38, of Interstate 80 Service Road on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Christa M. Gray, 24, of U.S. Highway 30 for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of U.S. Highway 30.
James W. Headstream, 27, of Christine Circle on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and for felony motor vehicle theft, misdemeanor criminal entry and misdemeanor destruction of property at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Christine Circle.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Rosando P. Carbajal, 49, of Stinson Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay out of Laramie and Weston counties at 8:29 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 9.5 on eastbound U.S. Highway 30.