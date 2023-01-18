Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jimmy M. Stevens, 27, of Evans Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and refusing to obey at 10 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Robert J. Santistevan, 41, of an unspecified Cheyenne address for felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic, misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, misdemeanor reckless driving and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Sweetwater County at 2:38 a.m. Monday at Russell Avenue and East Fourth Street.
Amber L. Wessel, 33, of Rock Springs for felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Sweetwater County at 2:38 a.m. Monday at mile marker 338 on Interstate 80.
Charles E. Moronese, 38, of Ahrens Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1 a.m. Monday at West Fox Farm Road and McFarland Avenue.
Mark W. Stewart, 49, of West 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Sarah R. Bertrand, 27, of Las Vegas for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct and public intoxication at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Frank J. Hardy Jr., 36, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:36 a.m. Sunday at Campbell Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Michael I. Robin Sr., 43, of Van Lennen Avenue for felony aggravated flee/elude after bodily injury to another person; misdemeanor reckless driving, plate light and interference with a peace officer (no injury); and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:27 p.m. Saturday at Logan Avenue and Nationway.
Daniel M. Hickox, 57, of Cribbon Avenue for felony aggravated assault threat with a weapon at 7:21 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Ames Avenue; also arrested for 5 p.m. Saturday for misdemeanor public intoxication, discharging a firearm with people present and resisting arrest in the 500 block of Patton Avenue.
Ronald E. Stringer, 46, of Victoria Drive for misdemeanor breach of peace and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:50 p.m. Saturday at East 23rd Street and House Avenue.
Jenelise Sowa, 33, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and open container at 12:18 p.m. Saturday at Capitol Avenue and West 20th Street.
Brady L. Kelly-Coe, 30, of Torrington on a misdemeanor warrant out of Goshen County for seven counts of theft, three counts of property destruction and three counts of criminal trespass at 1:19 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Lions Park Drive.
Todd B. Wagner, 25, of Klipstein Road for misdemeanor driving while under the influence of a controlled substance (DUI), tail light out, possession/use of a controlled substance and open container at 10:14 p.m. Friday at Capitol Avenue and West 26th Street.
Rion D. Golden Pankievich, 22, of Sagebrush Avenue for misdemeanor breach of peace at 8:51 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Pineridge Avenue.
Jessica L. Morris, 35, transient, on felony warrants for burglary and failure to appear and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 8:45 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.