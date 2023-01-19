Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Eric C. Cockley, 22, of O’Neil Avenue for misdemeanor failure to comply with an order at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of O’Neil Avenue.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

