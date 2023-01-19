Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Eric C. Cockley, 22, of O’Neil Avenue for misdemeanor failure to comply with an order at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of O’Neil Avenue.
Michael A. Jacoby, 55, of Gordon Road on felony district court warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday at Converse Avenue and East Pershing Boulevard.
Joshua G. Raines, 48, of East 22nd Street on misdemeanor warrants for interference with a peace officer (no injury), failure to appear and failure to comply at 7:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Austin A. Sanders, 29, of Laramie on a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County, as well as possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license and driving without insurance at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Morrie Avenue and East Fourth Street.
Kristaffer G. Walthall, 42, of West 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply with Cheyenne Transitional Center at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the transitional center.
Sarah E. Heath, 26, of Winterset Drive, Burns, for felony involuntary manslaughter and felony accessory after the fact, as well as three misdemeanor counts of sale of alcohol to a minor and one misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Jameel L. Major, 41, of Weatherford, Texas, for misdemeanor DUI (combination of alcohol and controlled substances) and misdemeanor interfering/obstructing at 3:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Jesse L. Charging, 44, of Cheyenne Place for driving under the influence of a controlled substance (DUI) at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday at West 29th Street and Dillon Avenue.
Christopher M. White, 36, of Campbell Avenue on a felony warrant for aggravated assault threat with a weapon and on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Julissa Cervantes, 25, of Williams Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and domestic battery at 10:32 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Timothy C. Sanders, 58, of Independence, Missouri, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and criminal trespass-communication at 3:47 p.m. Monday in the 12500 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
Nicholas R. Carlson, 33, of Road 222, Pine Bluffs, for felony property destruction at 8 a.m. Monday at his residence.
Roberto Olague, 30, of 18th Street for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 1:01 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Prosser Road.
Richard A. Johnson, 37, of South Greeley Highway for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at a redacted address.
Kenneth L. Sammons, 43, of East Allison Road on a felony district court warrant for failure to appear at 9:40 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Terrance M. Smith, 24, of Garnet Way for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and failure to merge for a parked emergency vehicle at 2:37 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of South Greeley Highway.
Mark T. Parsons, 44, of Rilley Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 2:28 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West College Drive.
David R. Herrera Sr., 46, of Frontier Street for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 8:18 p.m. Saturday at Nationway and East 13th Street.
Isaiah A. Valero, 28, of Terry Road on a felony warrant for theft and two misdemeanor warrants for theft at 3:02 p.m. Saturday at Terry Road and Nation Road.
Jeremiah D. Parker, 43, of Canvasback Lane, Hillsdale, for felony sale/delivery of methamphetamine and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 6:58 p.m. Friday at Central Avenue and East Fifth Street.
Dustin P. Bruckner, 32, of Laramie Street on two felony warrants for strangulation of a household member (one serious injury and one minor injury), three misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery, a misdemeanor warrant for false imprisonment and a misdemeanor warrant for interference with an emergency call at 5 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Sharon J. Scott, 70, of South Pass Trail on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:02 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
John E. Baker, 62, of Persons Road for felony theft and misdemeanor operating with unsafe equipment and no registration at 1:56 a.m. Sunday in the 1 block of Wyoming Highway 212.