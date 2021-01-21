Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Zachary I. Crank, 32, of Shoshoni Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East 10th Street.
Gordon S. Hart III, 42, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and misdemeanor refusing to obey at 8:07 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Dustin L. Gebhardt, 37, of McCann Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay and a misdemeanor warrant out of Carbon County for failure to appear at 6 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Parsley Boulevard and West College Drive.
Nikita M. Johnson, 25, of Desmet Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) and misdemeanor open container at 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Cahill Drive.
Jacob S. Garcia, 31, of Cheyenne Street on a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court, two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and for misdemeanor domestic assault at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of T-Bird Drive.
Charles W. Mathisen, 36, of Fremont Avenue for felony second-degree attempted murder, felony aggravated burglary with attempted injury, felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:44 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Timothy F. Fox, 53, transient, on a felony warrant for parole violation and misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 12:46 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ridge Road and Miles Court.
Kelly A. Chavez, 49, transient, for felony burglary at 5:25 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Ninth Street.
William L. Barnes, 38, of Greenfield Court for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 10:56 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Cheyenne Place.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Justin C. Dennis, 37, of Snyder Avenue on a felony hold and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:05 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Gordon Road.
Shania L. Combs, 22, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Cory West, 39, of Murray Road for misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor domestic violence with probable cause at 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Trey R. Watson, 29, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 11:03 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Adam J. Rexius, 24, of Williams Street on a misdemeanor warrant for property destruction out of Albany County at 8:38 a.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Hinesley Road.
Lonnie Lieurance, 28, of Gettysburg Drive for felony failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at an unknown time on Friday at mile marker eight on U.S. Route 85.