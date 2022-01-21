Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Mitchell Van Halsey, 39, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to give an ID to a police officer at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday at Campstool Way and North College Drive; and for misdemeanor resisting arrest, unlawful entry onto property, refusing to obey and public intoxication at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Charles L. Anaya, 30, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for possession of a controlled substance at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday at Dey Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Damiano M. Slim, 22, of Kayenta, Arizona, for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI), failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change, failure to present a driver’s license, no proof of liability insurance, open container of alcohol and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply with chemical testing results from a previous DUI at 5:02 a.m. Tuesday at Seymour Avenue and East 18th Street.
Skuyler A. Salinas, 28, transient, for misdemeanor DUI, fleeing/eluding, resisting arrest, careless driving and open container of alcohol, as well as on a felony warrant out of Fort Collins, Colorado, for failure to appear on a trespassing charge and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Laramie County for domestic battery at 11 p.m. Monday at West 10th Street and Bent Avenue.
Dustin J. Powers, 43, of Greybull Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and open container of alcohol at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
Jimmy M. Stevens, 26, of Evans Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication, open container of alcohol and interfering/obstructing, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:22 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Central Avenue.
Bradley E. Weiss, 40, of 17th Street on misdemeanor warrants for battery-touching in a rude manner and interference with an emergency call at 12:46 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Erin M. Lewis, 33, of McCann Avenue on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 10:40 a.m. Monday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 E. 23rd St.
Terry L. Schoolcraft, 41, of Green Valley Road for misdemeanor DUI and interfering/obstructing at 5:29 p.m. Sunday at Converse Avenue and East 17th Street.
Scott K. Jackson, 35, of Richardson Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
William J. Doney, 46, of Thomes Avenue for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 9 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Jessica Y. Littlefield, 33, of Lincolnway for misdemeanor shoplifting and on a felony warrant for aggravated assault threat with a weapon at 7 a.m. Sunday at West 30th Street and Snyder Avenue.
Rion D. Golden Pankievich, 21, of 17th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication and interfering/obstructing at 5:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s office:
Kathleen L. Lien, 53, of Persons Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday at East Fox Farm Road and Avenue C-2.
Michelle R. Eicher, 49, of Sunridge Drive on a felony commit order after her probation was revoked in district court at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Thomas M. Dyson Sr., 42, of Gregg Way on a misdemeanor DUI Court sanction at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Edward D. Connin, 31, of Factor Lane for felony burglary; misdemeanor property destruction, suspended driver’s license, criminal entry, theft, no liability insurance and two charges of interference with a peace officer (injury); a felony warrant out of Sweetwater County for a probation violation; and a misdemeanor warrant out of Carbon County for domestic battery at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Allison Road.
Richard B. Liberman Jr., 50, of Ahrens Avenue on a felony warrant for strangulation of a household member (serious injury) at 9:32 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Angelo P. Siapno, 20, of Cactus Hill Road on a misdemeanor warrant for DUI at 7:40 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Daniel R. Lane, 37, of West 28th Street on a misdemeanor court order to serve jail time at 6 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Vincent A. Sanchez, 25, of Logan Avenue for misdemeanor DUI and speeding at 2:53 a.m. Monday at House Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Jacob S. Reeves, 27, of Gordon Road on a felony U.S. Marshal hold on an original charge of possession of stolen mail at 3:47 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Domonique Hernandez-Walker, age unknown, of Pinto Lane for misdemeanor DUI and headlights required at 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West College Drive.
Joshua D. Romero, 31, of Fox Farm Road for misdemeanor DUI, duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle/property and suspended driver’s license at 3:38 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Country West Road.
Joshua L. Davis, 20, of East Sixth Street for misdemeanor DUI-controlled substance and failure to maintain lane at 10:48 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 8800 block of Yellowstone Road.
Travis J. Madrid, 31, of Westminster, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:32 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 2600 block of East 18th Street.
Sarah M. Meyer, 29, of Broken Wheel Court on a felony warrant for probation violation at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 14 at the Laramie County jail.
Anthony J. Estrada, 29, of South Fork Road for felony motor vehicle theft at 2 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Harley D. Goulden, 20, address uncertain, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of nicotine under age 21, no driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance in plant form and speeding at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday at milepost 18 on northbound Interstate 25.
Obinna C. Okeiche, 28, of Staten Island, New York, for misdemeanor DUI-controlled substance, speeding, possession of a controlled substance in plant form and interference with a peace officer at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at milepost 364 on eastbound Interstate 80.