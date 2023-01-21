Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Erika J. Martinez, 31, of a redacted Cheyenne address, for misdemeanor domestic battery and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:28 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Bent Avenue.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus