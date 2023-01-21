Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Erika J. Martinez, 31, of a redacted Cheyenne address, for misdemeanor domestic battery and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:28 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Bent Avenue.
Jacob D. Kelly, 38, of a redacted Cheyenne address, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:45 p.m. Thursday at a redacted Cheyenne location.
Chad L. Cecil, 48, of Seminole, Oklahoma, for felony possession of marijuana at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at East Lincolnway and Russell Avenue.
Aemih Akgunlu, 56, of Prague, Oklahoma, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substance (DUI) and headlights required (conditions and time) at 8 p.m. Thursday at East Lincolnway and Russell Avenue.
Linda M. Arioso, 54, of Garden Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8:58 a.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Ridge Road.
Kelly L. Maestas, 34, of Murray Road for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2 a.m. Thursday at Stinson Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Christian A. Chaparro, 35, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East 22nd Street.
Jill R. Ellenbecker, 41, of Bent Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change and no liability insurance at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday at East Pershing Boulevard and House Avenue.
Tyler T. Fleming, 31, of Rock Springs on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive, Suite 200.
Alexander M. Thorton, 29, transient, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
James E. Booth, 57, of East Seventh Street for misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 5:19 p.m. Thursday at West Fifth Street and Capitol Avenue.
Zoe F. Slater, 26, transient, on a felony district court warrant for probation violation at 3:18 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jesse J. Coolbaugh, 31, of East Lincolnway on a felony district court warrant for probation violation at 3:18 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jaden J. Withrow, 24, of Main Street, Pine Bluffs, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay, forgery-making and conspiracy at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Amanda L. Piercy, 35, of Alexander Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and possession in pill form at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Charles R. Jolley, 27, of Artesian Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Laramie County jail.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.