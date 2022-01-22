Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kaige S. Dean, 28, of Broken Wheel Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Walterscheid Boulevard and West Fox Farm Road.
Adrien J. Reyes, 24, of Meadowland Drive for misdemeanor shoplifting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Melissa L. Steele, 36, of Silverton Drive on a felony warrant for possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a misdemeanor warrant for possession of a marijuana-type drug at 3 p.m. Thursday at Logan Avenue and East 10th Street.
Patricio L. Soriano, 39, of Broken Wheel Court on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 7:02 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Bravo D. Korbett, 52, of Richardson Court on a felony warrant for probation violation and misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay, failure to appear, shoplifting and possession/use of a controlled substance at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Melissa D. Goodwine, 52, of Central Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Lincolnway.
Ronald A. Romero, 21, of King Arthur Way for felony strangulation of a household member (serious injury) and misdemeanor domestic violence at 3:52 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Jerrold D. Mauseling, 44, of Greybull Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 E. 23rd St.
Michael L. Daniels, 63, of 17th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication and on a misdemeanor hold for probation and parole violator (arrest without warrant) at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s office:
Sherissa D. Kling, 31, of Ranch View Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) and failure to maintain lane at 11:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Ronald A. Romero Jr., 21, of Saddle Ridge Trail on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Benjamin M. Ketcham, 33, transient, for felony aggravated assault with injury at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Montalto Drive.
Melissa L. Stephenson, 32, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Jefferson Road.
Johnn T. Woyak, 35, of Otto Road for misdemeanor DUI-controlled substance and speeding at 12:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South Greeley Highway.