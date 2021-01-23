Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Travis M. Lilly, 27, of South Greeley Highway for felony theft and felony possession of heroin, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Ross L. Maez, 27, of Cheyenne on a felony hold for failure to comply with CAC or FCS and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Taylor R. Demers, 21, of East Pershing Boulevard for misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Jiovonne D. Ayala, 28, of East 17th Street on a felony U.S. Marshal hold for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine at 8:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East 17th Street.
Aja U. Johnson, 21, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Joel J. Gurule, 24, of East Eighth Street for misdemeanor assault-battery at 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Central Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Delaney J. Shockley, 23, of Casey Range on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:10 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Tony R. Gilman, 44, of Surrey Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 3:37 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Ross L. Maez, 27, of Cheyenne on a felony hold for probation/parole violation without a warrant Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Bradley A. Faraci, 20, of Piccadilly Drive on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Kirk M. Miller, 40, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jonathan P. Boznango, 51, of Westminster, Colorado, on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Maddyson K. Wagstaff, 26, of Laramie, Wyoming, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Shawn R. Lownes, 39, of Painted Rock Trail on a court order at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Jody Earl, 46, of Sunridge Drive on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 6 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Interstate 25 and Central Avenue.
Keisha M. Luellan, 32, of Gordon Road on misdemeanor warrants for child endangering (drugs) and failure to appear at 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
John W. Webb, 57, of Sunrise Hills Drive on a felony hold for failure to comply with CAC or FCS at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Aja U. Johnson, 21, of College Drive on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Gordon Road.
Bryan E. Dunn, 52, of East Prosser Road on misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay and failure to appear at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
David K. Wilson, 27, of Desmet Drive on a felony U.S. Marshal hold and on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.