Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Aurriaunna M. Mueller, 41, transient on a felony warrant out of Albany County for possession of methamphetamine at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Jonathan E. Barnett, 38, of Desmet Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Adam B. Wakefield, 39, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of North College Drive.
Michelle L. Peoples, 42, of Hilltop Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply with a court order at 8:42 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; also arrested by Laramie County sheriff’s deputies for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and possession in pill form and on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 5:25 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Whitney Road.
Earl H. Mercer, 49, of West Lincolnway on a misdemeanor hold for parole violation at 6:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
James R. Wallace, 31, of Jefferson Road on a misdemeanor hold for failure to comply with a community correctional program at 6:29 a.m. Sunday at the Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Isaac J. Martinez, 47, of Lincolnway on a felony warrant for theft at 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Aaron Smith, 26, of King Arthur Way for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) at 11:40 p.m. Saturday at Campbell Avenue and East 10th Street.
Stephanie A. Stratton, 45, of Seymour Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:49 p.m. Saturday at East Ninth Street and Interstate 180.
Isiah R. Sanchez, 25, of Ridge Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:40 p.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of King Arthur Way; also arrested by Laramie County sheriff’s deputies on a felony district court warrant for failure to pay child support and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:16 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Jasmine L. Highley, 28, of Sandpoint, Idaho, for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) and possession/use of drugs at 8:08 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Mason Way.
Charles R. Karn, 19, of Grier Boulevard on felony warrants for failure to comply and third-degree arson (property damage greater than $200) at 6:35 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Jericho A. Richardson, 22, of Circle Heart Lane for misdemeanor public intoxication and fighting/riotous conduct at 6 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Joel C. Bujanda, 42, of 28th Street for misdemeanor probation/ISP violation and/or sanction at 11:45 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
■
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Jeff E. Williams, 60, of 21st Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 10:08 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Wyoming Highway 214.
Lawrence C. Meneghini, 34, of 13th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for threatening phone calls at 3:40 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Erika J. Martinez, 31, of Third Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:40 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Spencer T. Kellner, 24, of Affirmed Road for misdemeanor property destruction and domestic battery at 2:32 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Andover Street.
Joel A. Lara Palomo, 36, of East Prosser Road on a felony district court warrant for failure to pay child support at 10:14 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Selena M.A. Nelson, 24, of Avenue B-2 on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:22 p.m. Sunday at her residence.
Aziz J. Alizadeh, 27, of Cherry Street for misdemeanor criminal entry and violating a protection order at 4:15 a.m. Sunday at Murray Road and Mary Elizabeth Lane.
Garret Smith, 30, of High Side Trail for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:43 p.m. Saturday at East College Drive and South Greeley Highway.
Frank J. Hardy Jr., 36, transient, for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and possession of a controlled substance (third time or more) at 1:29 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Greeley Highway.