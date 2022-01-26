Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Brittany Flores, 25, of Torrington on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:48 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Roger L. Hawkins, 68, of Bluegrass Circle on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:19 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Converse Avenue.
Alexis X. Rosario, 28, of Belleview, Florida, for misdemeanor failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change, driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and no liability insurance at 2:30 a.m. Saturday at Central Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Derek M. Starkey, 37, of Third Street for DUI at 1:19 p.m. Saturday at West Third Street and Partoyan Drive.
Kaleb W. Hansen, 25, of 17th Street on a felony warrant for community corrections rejection at 4:15 p.m. Friday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Richard Chamberlin, 33, of Randall Avenue for felony strangulation of a household member (serious injury) at 2:30 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s office:
Charles B. Mayfield, 59, of O'Neil Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Ryan D. Kullrich, 46, of Superior Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 8:46 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Kylor C. Dillon, age unknown, of Buckboard Road on three misdemeanor warrants out of Laramie County District Court for failure to comply with child support at 3:59 p.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
Christophe I. Carabajal III, 31, of Tate Road for felony aggravated assault with a weapon at 11:12 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Paul B. Lopez Jr., 38, of Snyder Avenue on a misdemeanor city court order at 9 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Sean D. Stettner, 31, of Summerset Drive for misdemeanor DUI, speeding and open container of alcohol at 2:58 p.m. Sunday at milepost 2.8 on Interstate 180.
Genaro A. Jacobo Velez, 22, of Portland, Oregon, for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony intent to deliver at 3:13 p.m. Saturday at milepost 361 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Nestor F. Navarrette Salas, 26, of Vancouver, Washington, for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony intent to deliver at 3:13 p.m. Saturday at milepost 361 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.