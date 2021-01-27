Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Sean P. Archer, 29, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 8:32 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West 18th Street.
Colleen M. Willow, 33, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 5:06 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Ames Avenue.
John E. Chastain, 57, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for possession of marijuana and methamphetamine at 12:40 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Clyde J. Tyler Jr., 38, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 10:01 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Taft Avenue.
Lauren E. Miller, 37, transient, for the misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, unlawful entry onto property and interfering/obstructing at 9:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Shawn G. Rowland, 45, of East 25th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Steve Oglesby, 31, of Duff Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Fifth Avenue.
Rafael Castillo, 34, of Little Valley Trail for misdemeanor public intoxication and misdemeanor resisting arrest at 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Shawn G. Rowland, 45, transient, for the misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, fighting/riotous conduct and interfering/obstructing at 3:57 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.
Douglas M. Hopkins III, 40, of 17th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication and misdemeanor interfering/obstructing at 4 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East 17th Street and Morrie Avenue.
Jovanni Urbina, 25, of Nationway for misdemeanor DUI-adult with child passenger (second in 10 years), and misdemeanor driving without a license, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Juan F. Nunez Jr., 18, of Lori Road for felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon at 1:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Arp Avenue.
Eric R. Maxfield, 40, transient, for misdemeanor domestic assault (previous conviction) and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ahrens Avenue and West Leisher Road.
Lauren E. Miller, 37, transient, for misdemeanor littering at 11:43 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Dillon Avenue and West 17th Street.
Britney C. Robbins, 33, of Richardson Court on a felony U.S. Marshal hold for property damage at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Randall Avenue.
Savion M. Selby, 19, of South Greeley Highway on the misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, refusing identification to a police officer and possession of a controlled substance at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Carey Avenue.
Samuel Lukowiak, 26, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Natrona County at 9:35 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Travis P. Garton, 38, of Pattison Avenue on two felony warrants for contempt of court through Laramie County District Court at 1:25 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail. He also was arrested on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Kcyle J. Dooley, 29, of Casper on a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 9:07 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Jon E. Chastain, 57, of Lafayette Boulevard on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear, probation violation and failure to pay at 9:07 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Brayden S. Holubec, 19, of Evans, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Zorigtbaatar Dunder, 43, of Denver for misdemeanor DUI at 11:50 p.m. Friday in the 12000 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
Elias D. Pacheco, 31, of 13th Street for misdemeanor assault (battery) at 11:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Central Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Justin J. Walter, 30, of Cribbon Avenue on a felony warrant for burglary and misdemeanor warrants for stalking, theft, assault (battery) and battery (touching in a rude manner) at 7:50 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Seventh Avenue.
Bradley M. Young, 35, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court and a felony warrant for failure to comply out of Campbell County at 5 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Sonya M. Ortega Lopez, 35, of 26th Street on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 5 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Traquevis D. Hardy, 43, of Laramie Street on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 5 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Jesse J. Jackson, 29, of Casper for violation of a protection order at 3:25 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Freddy J. Cisneros, 37, of Evans Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:15 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Trevor S. Robinson, 20, of Pine Bluffs on the misdemeanor charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, stop sign violation, speeding and driving with a suspended license at 10:33 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 401 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Faried Anthony M. El-Uri, 44, of Chicago for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony intent to deliver and felony attempt and conspire at 1:52 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 367 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Eric J. Black, 42, of Des Plaines, Illinois, for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony intent to deliver and felony attempt and conspire at 1:52 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 367 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Sergio R. Delossantos, 22, of Cheshire Drive on the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance; fleeing or attempting to elude police; possession of controlled substance in plant form (3 ounces or less); speeding in a 30 mph zone; interfering with a peace officer; and stop sign violation at 10:33 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Clubhouse Lane.