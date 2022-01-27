Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Patrick Shrma, 36, of West Lincolnway for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change, driving without ignition interlock device, and driving under canceled, suspended or revoked license at 11:57 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Benzavious M. Moore, 28, of West 28th Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Sparks Road.
Desiree D. Reno, 35, of 24th Street for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Sparks Road.
Mylisha L. Taylor, 30, of Taft Avenue for misdemeanor giving false identity, and driving under canceled, suspended or revoked license at 7:53 p.m. Sunday at East Fifth Street and Morrie Avenue.
Hailey A. Scheschi, age unknown, transient, for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, misdemeanor possession of cocaine (heroin type), misdemeanor possession in pill form, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug, on a felony warrant for theft and on a misdemeanor warrant for fleeing/eluding at 7:51 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Sparks Road.
Antonio Martinez Guzman, 63, of Eastland Court for felony aggravated assault threat with a weapon at 6:35 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Shane L. Rutherford, 35, of West Fifth Street for misdemeanor DUI and using a cellphone while driving at 2:27 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Seventh Street.
Carla M. Salyards, 41, of Atlantic Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:15 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Karen R. Currie, 28, of North Platte, Nebraska, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Brittany Flores, 25, of Torrington on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:48 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Roger L. Hawkins, 68, of Bluegrass Circle on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:19 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Converse Avenue.
