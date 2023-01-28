Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Emanuel P. Rhodes, 56, transient, on a felony district court warrant for failure to appear at 7:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Hunter K. Piver, 25, of Apple Tree Lane on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Zachary Mitchell, 43, of Plum Drive for misdemeanor public intoxication at 3 a.m. Thursday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 E. 23rd St.
Alejandro D. Diaz, 52, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.
Kelsey A. Rizzo, 31, of Greenway Street on a felony warrant for motor vehicle theft and on a misdemeanor warrant for possession/use of methamphetamine-type drugs at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday at Dell Range Boulevard and Grandview Avenue.
Anthony D. Dorn, 29, of Sunridge Drive for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Jason R. Hellings, 42, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Lonnie R. Hobbs, 59, of Townsend Place, for felony driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI; 4+ in 10 years), misdemeanor driving without an interlock device and suspended driver's license at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Townsend Place.
■
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Jesse J. Coolbaugh, 31, of East Lincolnway for felony possession of a controlled substance (third time or more) at 2:17 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
James E. Carrera, 33, of 17th Street on a felony district court warrant for civil violation and misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Anthony J. Garcia Jr., 49, transient, for misdemeanor criminal entry at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of South Greeley Highway.
Jeremiah D. Parker, 43, of Canvasback Lane, Hillsdale, on a felony warrant and U.S. Marshals Service hold for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Santos G. Vega-Aldana, 48, of Greeley, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for check fraud at 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Christopher S. Roedocker, 40, of Gabriel Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Peter A. Ganison Jr., 34, of Church Avenue on a district court warrant for civil action (failure to comply) at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
James L. Dykema, 50, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Noah R. Brunner, 23, of Bevans Street on a misdemeanor city court order to serve 10 days in jail for unlawful entry, enter into property and disturbing the peace at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Nathaniel K. Gunn, 21, of Pinto Lane on a misdemeanor city court order to serve 10 days in jail for unlawful entry, violent/tumultuous acts and take/carry away at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Wayne Snelling, 44, of 10th Street on a felony hold for failure to comply at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Sammuel Trujillo, 27, of East Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for fourth-degree arson at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday at Omaha Road and Henderson Drive (alley).
Erika J. Martinez, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jonathan E. Barnett, 38, of Desmet Drive on a misdemeanor court order at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Chuck A. Hodge, 35, of Teal Lane, Burns, on a felony district court warrant for failure to appear at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Ashley E.C. Bartel, of Teal Lane, Burns, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Bradley A. Lieurance, 23, of Fourth Street, Pine Bluffs, on a felony court order at 12:39 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Laramie County jail.