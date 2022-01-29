Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Douglas D. Eisenbarth, 50, of Rainbow Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:50 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East 13th Street and Diamond Avenue.
Jason B. Stricker, 47, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Ames Avenue.
Jayme M. Russell, 30, of East Prosser Road on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and probation violation on Thursday in the 1200 block of Ames Aven.
Steven A. Guille, 30, transient, for misdemeanor shoplifting and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Sabrina D. Brown, 37, transient, for misdemeanor possession/use of a controlled substance and no liability insurance, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 3:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Reed Avenue and West 26th Street.
Lakyree K. Blake, 24, of Manewal Drive for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury and misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:17 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Agatoclia L. Tachiquin, 29, of 16th Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) and driving without headlights at 12:55 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East 20th Street and Logan Avenue.
Carlos Torres, 47, of East Lincolnway for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing, resisting arrest and using a cellphone while driving at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Nationway and Windmill Road.
Troy J. Shepard, 49, of McCann Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Stanfield Avenue.
Riley J. Sams, 24, of Taft Avenue for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury and misdemeanor domestic battery on Wednesday at her residence.
Amber L. Allen, 33, of Campstool Road on a felony warrant for conspiracy to commit forgery at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 8000 block of Campstool Road.
Ruthie K. Lawson, 30, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor joyriding (unauthorized use of motor vehicle) at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Ridge Road.
Jonathan C. Chavez, 35, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer with injury and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Robert L. Webb, 30, of Burns on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Lincolnway.
James W. Paiva, 27, transient, for misdemeanor speeding (16 mph over speed limit) and driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license (second or greater offense) at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Joey R. Easterwood, unknown age, of East 12th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Lincolnway.
Sebastian M. Moore, 23, of Taft Avenue for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer with no injury and domestic battery at 8:54 p.m. Monday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 E. 23rd St.; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Leticia Morales, 42, of Blue Feather Trail on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 5:56 p.m. Monday at mile marker 363 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Dixon A. Ferrin III, 24, of Rayor Avenue on a felony warrant for strangulation of a household member with minor injury and a felony warrant for failure to appear out of Larimer County, Colorado, at 4:30 p.m. Monday at his residence; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Gabriel A. Garcia, 36, of Gillette on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 12:17 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Gilbert R. Dimas, 42, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:17 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Diego I. Corriveau, 21, of Desmet Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery. Thursday in the 300 block of County Road 128A.
Joseph A. Girone, 24, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to appear out of Larimer County, Colorado, at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of North Cabot Road.
Jonathan W. Rierson, 33, of Waxahachie, Texas, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Vince Patino, 32, of West Eighth Street on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 10:04 a.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Calvin Aubin Jr., 23, of Patton Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation, theft, interference with a peace officer and criminal entry out of Natrona County at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
David A. Schmidt, 27, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft and felony possession of meth at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Terry Road.
Jason P. Schneider, 48, of 13th Street on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 8:32 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of East 13th Street.
Brady A. Gale, 29, of Central Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 4:08 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Rene Baca Chavez, 33, of Thornton, Colorado, for felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of a vehicle with VIN removed and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Wyoming Highway Patrol headquarters, 5300 Bishop Blvd.