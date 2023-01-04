Recently arrested by Cheyenne Police Department:
Noah Brunner, 23, of Bevans Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:42 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
John A. Atkinson, 58, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:06 a.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of Yellowstone Road.
Peggy S. Zdenek, 60, of Gilchrist Road for felony aggravated assault threat with weapon; also arrested by Cheyenne police officers on a misdemeanor for reckless endangering with firearm at 11:07 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Rollins Avenue.
Koriena N. Fantetti, 41, of East Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Converse Avenue and East 13th Street.
Emma S. Evans, 25, of Brooklyn, New York, for misdemeanor public intoxication and interfering/obstructing at 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 210 block of East 23rd Street.
Elyse K. Schneider, 35, transient, for felony NCIC hold and hit person at 11:58 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Old Faithful Road.
Christoper A. Gill, 28, of Montalto Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), drivers license required and careless driving at 1:32 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Western Road and Westland Court.
Gregery R. Conner, 21, of Colt Court for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 2:06 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and House Avenue.
Joey R. Easterwood, 33, of Mountain Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:22 p.m. Sunday at her residence.
Shania L. Combs, 24, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication, open container, interfering/obstructing and disturbing peace and property at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Bridget A. Copley, 58, of Oak Court for misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:24 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Pioneer Avenue.
Derek M. Budzinak, 33, of Everglade Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12:38 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Gordon S. Hart III, 44, transient, for felony possession of methamphetamine type drug, as well as for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct and public intoxication at 1:40 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Central Avenue.
Frank Edmond, 21, of Bent Avenue for felony strangulation of household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 6:15 a.m. Monday at his residence.
Angelia M. Holland, 57, transient, for felony possession of stolen property valued over $1,000 at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Demetrius M. Coletti, 43, transient, for misdemeanor interference with emergency call, possession in pill form and destruction of property valued less than $1,000 at 11:56 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West 9th Street.
Edward J. Ernste, 58, of McCallister Lane for misdemeanor simple assault at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of West Lincolnway.
Nicodemus D. Clawson, 24, of West 32nd Street for felony burglary and misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 31st Street and Reed Avenue.
■
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Keshawn A. Johnson, 25, of Park Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 2:33 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Traquevis D. Hardy, 45, transient, on a felony district court warrant for probation violation at 9:11 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Pioneer Avenue.
Kayla R. L. Mayo, 30, of South Greeley Highway for felony child endangerment (around meth use) and misdemeanor violator arrest without warrant at 10:45 a.m. Thursday at her residence.
Christopher M. Willmer Sr., 49, of South Greeley Highway for child endangerment (around meth use), possession of methamphetamine type drug and possession of a controlled substance at 12:06 p.m. Thursday in his residence.
Stephen A. Riffel, 22, of Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for public violation at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West 20th Street.
Skylar K. Wallowingbull, 27, of Taft Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and failure to pay at 8:33 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South College Drive.
Mickey R. Jurenka, 30, of Pierce Avenue for misdemeanor interference with a police officer (no injury) and possession of marijuana at 10:57 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 80 eastbound.
Michael C. Lewis, 40, of East Laughlin Road for misdemeanor stalking at 2:10 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West 20th Street.
Diana P. Carabajal, 44, of Montalto Drive for felony hold at 6:44 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Pioneer Avenue.
Bridget A. Copley, 58, transient, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and warrant for failure to appear at 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West College Drive.
Kellie S. Bruellisauer, 30, of Aurora, Colorado, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 12:54 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Pioneer Avenue.
Echo Collins, 22, of 1020 Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 6:27 p.m. Monday at her residence.
■
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Rubio G. I. Ballesteros, 30, of Race Street for misdemeanor DWUI (combo), turn signal violation and lane use violation at 7:20 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 10.5 on Interstate 25.
Brandon G. Bruckner, 35, of Laramie Street for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, stop sign violation, failure to stop at red light, reckless driving and possession of controlled substance in plant form (less than three ounces) at 4 p.m. Sunday at intersection of Walterscheid Avenue and Highway 212.
Jeffrey J. Derek, 24, of West Pershing for misdemeanor incapable of safely driving and possession of controlled substance in plant form (less than three ounces) at 9:05 p.m. Monday at intersection of Central Avenue and 9th Street.
■
Recently arrested by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office:
Casey N. Teakell, 41, of Glenrock, Wyoming, on a felony warrant for a civil violation at 3:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Pioneer Avenue.