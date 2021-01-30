Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Sean P. Archer, 29, of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, for felony destruction of property, misdemeanor assault (battery) and two counts of misdemeanor larceny (shoplifting) at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Capitol Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Kyli S. Defreese, 24, transient, on two felony warrants for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 3:42 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Travis A. Jewett, 30, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 1:52 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jaccob E. Bunning, 21, of Taft Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:50 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Peter J. Lewis, 45, of West Third Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for credit card fraud, conspiracy, fleeing/eluding and reckless driving at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Mikeljoe C. Aviles, 41, of Laramie, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor warrant for violation of a protection order at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael S. Gonzales, 35, of Eastview Street on a felony court order at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Trenton S. Poel, 21, of Gillette, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor warrant for destruction of property at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Clyde J. Tyler Jr., 38, of Akes Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Clyde J. Tyler Jr., 38, transient, for felony robbery with threat of injury and felony motor vehicle theft at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Colleen M. Willow, 33, of Jefferson Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Brittany C. Sullivan, 28, of Dell Range Boulevard on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael A. Rosacci, 36, of Cody, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor court order at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Vernon R. Tennant, 34, of Pershing Boulevard on a misdemeanor court order at 8 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Farrel K. Williams, 41, transient, for felony possession of stolen property, misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude police and misdemeanor reckless endangering, and on a felony NCIC hold at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 1.5 on U.S. Route 85.