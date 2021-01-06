Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Victoria N. Ngatia, 29, of King Arthur Way for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:51 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Jonathan W. Webb, 38, of 17th Street on a misdemeanor hold for failure to comply and for misdemeanor reckless endangering at 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Ronald J. Christensen, 60, of Laramie, Wyoming, for the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol (third in 10 years), driving without an interlock device and driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license at 1:19 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Ninth Street and Interstate 180.
Brandon L. Swoope, 29, of Cleveland, Ohio, for the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance (first in 10 years), interfering/obstructing, driving without a license and having no liability insurance at 10:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Jason A. Martinez, 40, of Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:05 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Frank Richardson Jr., 39, of Rio Verde Circle on felony warrants for conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine; and possession of methamphetamine at 11:25 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Tyzell S. Harvey, 25, of East 13th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 4:35 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Gustavo A. Romero Catano, 26, of East Prosser Road for felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance at 12:52 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Renee and Sabrina roads.
Austin D. Price, 35, of Terry Road on a court order for driving without an interlock device at 12:45 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Calvin Aubin Jr., 31, transient, on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with injury and misdemeanor warrants for theft, speeding in a residential area, fleeing/eluding, reckless driving and failure to obey traffic control signal at 12 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Thomas K. T. Swei, 41, of Osage Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Tyreese T. Reed, 22, of Julianna Road on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 7:37 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Kara K. Casey, 37, of College Drive on a felony warrant for burglary and a misdemeanor warrant for theft (shoplifting) at 1:35 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Vernon R. Tennant, 34, of Pershing Boulevard on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Ezequiel A. Vasquez, 21, of Dallas Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:23 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Christopher R. Gross, 33, of West College Drive for felony terroristic threats and possession of a weapon as a felon at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at his residence.
Kelly R. Bingham, 32, of Charles Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the Laramie County jail.
Kenneth J. Lafferty, 28, of 19th Street on a felony warrant out of Albany County, Wyoming, for two counts of property destruction and a misdemeanor warrant out of Laramie County for failure to pay at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, in the 1400 block of South Greeley Highway.
William A. Jackson, 40, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine/heroin, possession of marijuana and interference with a peace officer at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the Laramie County jail.
Jaccob E. Bunning, 21, of Taft Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the Laramie County jail.
Andrew J. Kelly, 30, of Maple Way on two felony warrants for stalking-violation of protection order and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jacob D. Spicer, 31, of Desmet Drive on the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, interference with a peace officer, speeding and failure to signal before turning at 12:25 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 362.5 on U.S. Highway 30 (Lincolnway).
Thomas K. T. Swei, 41, of Osage Avenue for felony third degree arson at 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the Herschler Building, 122 W. 25th St.
James M. Gillespie, 49, of Denver, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Carbon County, Wyoming, for probation violation at 9:01 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 358 on eastbound Interstate 80.