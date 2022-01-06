Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Keelan M. Postlewait, 39, of Desmet Drive on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Russell Avenue.
Adam N. Casey, 34, of Denver, Colorado, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years), failure to slow for parked emergency vehicle and failure to merge for parked emergency vehicle at 7:21 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Stinson Avenue.
Kaeleigh A. McLelland, 20, of Carter Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Shardae S. Hight, 31, of Fernwood Loop on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Chad R. Kolkman, 40, of Worth Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a felony U.S. Marshal hold, a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (with injury), a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery and motor vehicle theft (less than $1,000) at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Capitol Avenue.
Michael P. Duckworth, 45, of Gillette on a felony warrant for theft (purse snatch) at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Kolten L. Heath, 24, of Arp Avenue for misdemeanor failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change, failure to stop at stop sign, lack of vehicle registration, no liability insurance, fleeing/eluding, reckless driving and interfering/obstructing, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue.
Brice A. Tipton, 31, transient, for misdemeanor possession/use of a controlled substance and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:31 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Fred E. Oyler, 63, of Reese Road for misdemeanor public intoxication and open container at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Nicodemus D. Clawson, 23, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Darius T. Bigby, 31, of Pattison Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery and destruction of property at 5:14 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Arturo A. Bustos, 48, of Gordon Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply out of Platte County at 2 p.m. Monday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Thomes Avenue.
Amanda M. Carlton, 31, of Cherry Court for misdemeanor public intoxication at 1:50 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Merena D. Schlosser, 23, of Barrington Road for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Idaho at 11:40 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Windmill Road and East Pershing Boulevard.
Chance A. Scofield, 33, of Sterling, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 2:38 a.m. Monday in the 8100 block of Hutchins Drive.
Ricky J. Perry, 43, of West 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear, a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for traffic violations out of Colorado at 11:11 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of East Lincolnway.
Bruce E. Anderson, 59, of Persons Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 7:13 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Ninth Street and Central Avenue.
Danny L. Moore, 67, of Carroll Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 3:55 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Shane L. Rutherford, 35, of Fifth Street for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing, resisting arrest and failure to report accident at 11:08 p.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Shell Beach Avenue.
Tyson J. Smith, 34, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Parsley Boulevard.
Andre T. McNeill, 24, of West Ninth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
William W. Kimbrough, 57, transient, for misdemeanor giving a false identity, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 2:51 a.m. Saturday in the 8000 block of Campstool Road.
Pablo E. Montano, 30, of Torrington for felony aggravated assault (threaten with weapon), and on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Jose A. Leon-Figueroa, 20, of Appletree Lane for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:32 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Maryland Court.
Nathan K. Smith, 27, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct, public intoxication, unlawful entry onto property and refusing to ID to police officer at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Dustin J. Powers, 43, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 12:55 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Greybull Avenue.
Ricardo Alcorta, 30, of Brownwood, Texas, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 11:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of West 17th Street and O’Neil Avenue.
Jonathan D. Perry, 31, of County Road 237 for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 5 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Bevans Street.
Jessica L. Morris, 34, transient, on four misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Kenley R. Hager-Kilgore, 28, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Erika J. Martinez, 30, of King Arthur Way for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (with injury) at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Third Avenue.
Carltin L. Johnson, 25, of Oxford Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East 20th Street and Morrie Avenue.
Ray P. Robinson, 59, of East 10th Street for misdemeanor annoying/obscene/threatening phone calls, refusing to obey and possession/use of a controlled substance at 2:56 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Lincolnway.
Kathy Nelson, 44, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation revocation out of Campbell County at 6:55 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
Breanne R. Ayers, 38, transient, for misdemeanor resisting arrest and refusing to obey, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:48 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 1000 block of West Lincolnway.
Sabrina C. Montgomery, 27, of Etchepare Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at her residence.
Sarah M. Meyer, 29, of Broken Wheel Court on a misdemeanor probation/parole violation without a warrant and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:17 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Jeffrey A. Miller, 44, of Jefferson Road for felony failure to comply with CAC or FCS at 10:55 a.m. Dec. 30 at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Shania M. McMickell, 25, of Whitney Road for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a schedule I drug and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 2:13 a.m. Dec. 30 at the intersection of Ridge Road and East Pershing Boulevard.
Javier E. Torralba II, 26, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury), on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court, and on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery (greater than two previous convictions in under 10 years) and failure to appear at 12:05 a.m. Dec. 30 in the 900 block of Talbot Court.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Isabel V. Garcia, 20, of Carey Avenue for misdemeanor theft (shoplifting) and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Angelina M. Gutierrez, 26, of Midland, Texas, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Steven R. Hartley, 28, of Liz Ranch Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 2:39 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East 12th Street and Ridge Road.
Jamie Z. Chapman, 35, of Mary Way on a felony warrant for theft at 5:55 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Vince Patino, 32, of Eighth Street on a probation/parole violation without a warrant at noon Monday in the 7500 block of Tate Road.
Isaac J. Martinez, 46, of West 17th Street on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 7:19 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Shana C. Brooks, 40, of Andover Drive on a felony warrant for theft at 5:16 p.m. Sunday at her residence.
Armando R. Tail, 21, of 15th Street for two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Factor Lane.
Verilyn D. Garnier, 42, of Factor Lane for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:38 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Donald D. Reynolds, 44, of Carpenter for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and possession of open container at 12:24 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Oil Road 130C and Campstool Road.
Erick J. Billiot, 31, of Avenue C for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to pay at 9:21 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 200 block of West College Drive.
Chad Smith, 51, of East 18th Street on a felony warrant for theft at 4:10 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Laramie County jail.
Rodney D. Reed, 49, of Whitney Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Laramie County jail.
Jacob R. Lehr, 35, transient, on a misdemeanor court order at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 28 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jon E. Kelley, 33, of Torrington for felony DUI (third offense within 10 years), misdemeanor failure to maintain lane, driving without ignition interlock device, driving with a suspended license (second offense) and no seatbelt at 12 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 42 on U.S. Highway 85.
Logan Dowdy, 24, of North College Drive for misdemeanor DUI (combination of alcohol and controlled substance) and failure to maintain to single lane at 1:38 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 363 on westbound Interstate 80.