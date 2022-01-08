Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
John C. Johnson, 38, of Charles Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, interference with a peace officer (with injury), following too close, possession of open container, simple assault and no proof of liability insurance at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ridge Road and Randy Road.
Marissa Ochsenfeld, 33, of Cosgriff Court for misdemeanor failure to maintain lane and DUI (alcohol, second offense) at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Seminoe Road and Dell Range Boulevard.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Wayne Snelling, 42, of West Lincolnway on a warrant for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Benjamin J. Henne, 40, of Minatare, Nebraska, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Michael V. Baker, 36, of Frontier Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Frontier Street and Ridge Road.
Brayan H. Suarez, 23, of York Avenue for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (with injury) and interference with emergency call at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.