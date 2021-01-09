Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Collissi D. Woody, 23, of Desmet Drive for felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, fleeing/eluding and careless driving at 11:33 p.m. Thursday in the 7600 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Stacy R. Clark, 49, of Trailway Road for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property, refusing to obey and public intoxication at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Paul A. Gonzales Jr., 23, of Thomes Avenue for misdemeanor reckless endangering with a firearm and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of McFarland Avenue.
Antonio J. Landeroz, 19, of Desmet Drive for misdemeanor unlawful entry into house, resisting arrest and interfering/obstructing at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Greenway Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Zachary H. White, 23, of Chickasaw Drive for misdemeanor failure to pay at 1:40 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Savannah G. Garcia, 36, of Wheatland, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:35 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Ronald J. McNeill Jr., 33, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:28 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Talcon L. Patik, 43, of Casper, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Pablo E. Montano, 29, of Torrington, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Kevin T. A. Pino, 28, of Fleischli Parkway on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Adam R. Schmidt, 36, of Gordon Road on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Shane J. Williams, 39, of 19th Street on a felony warrant for theft at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
John O. Clark, 42, of South Greeley Highway on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and theft at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Greeley Highway and East College Drive.
Nicholas J. Garcia, 24, of Persons Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Ezequiel A. Vasquez, 21, of Dallas Road on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Collissi D. Woody, 23, of Desmet Drive for misdemeanor charges of aggravated assault and battery; maximum speed limits; reckless; driving on roadway laned for traffic; and fleeing or attempting to elude police officers at 9:12 p.m. Thursday in the 7600 block of Pershing Boulevard.
Ashley L. Bibby, 32, of Loveland, Colorado, for misdemeanor contempt of court, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance-plant and driving without a valid license at 2:59 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 361 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Chaz S. Wilkerson, 23, of Rochester, New York, for felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanor charges of driving without a valid license, driving without liability insurance, no valid registration and notice required of driver at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 East 23rd St.
David R. Herrera, 44, of Frontier Street for misdemeanor bond revocation and on nine misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Angel V. Herrera, 24, of Frontier Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.