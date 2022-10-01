Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Scott A. Yonker, 57, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession of open container or consuming alcohol on private property at 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Greg G. Snyder, 60, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 4:16 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Lincolnway.
Dustin L. Roberts, 41, of Greenfield, Ohio, on a felony hold for rejection from community corrections at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Jeffrey K. Burt, 37, of Burrough Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 12 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East 17th Street.
Aleisha M. Jackson, 35, of Lincolnway for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property, refusing to obey and resisting arrest at 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
Mari L. Lojka, 40, of Broken Wheel Court on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 8:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Fremont Avenue.
Sean H. Petrovic, 33, of Lander for misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs at 5:40 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of East Eighth Street.
Frederick Dennison, 58, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 3:53 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Central Avenue.
Leigha A. Stewart, 24, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance (pill form) at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday at North College Drive and East 12th Street.
Joseph A. Girone, 25, of Hope Court for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000) and on a felony warrant out of Fort Collins, Colorado, for probation revocation at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
John H. Owen, 63, of West 17th Street on a felony hold for rejection from community corrections at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Michael T. Langley III, 26, of Carroll Avenue for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Felisha A. Jennings, 49, of 11th Street for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Mynear Street.
Michael E. English, 46, transient, for misdemeanor giving a false identity and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Mynear Street.
Paul H. Palomo, 42, of Grand Harmony Boulevard on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Kayla A. Moody, 34, of County Road 120 on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office.
Nathaniel K. Gunn, 20, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000), misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug and driving with a suspended license at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of East 13th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Rudy M. Delarosa, 31, of Hayes Avenue on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 4:55 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Mark A. Blythe, 58, of Stinson Avenue for felony failure to register as a sex offender at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday at Ames Avenue and Martin Luther King Court.
Jason A. Depoorter, 25, of Third Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Corral Place.
Richard H. Weaver, 31, of South Greeley Highway on a warrant for felony burglary and misdemeanor property destruction (less than $1,000) at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Ashton M. Weaver, 30, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for felony child abuse with minor injury (physical, not responsible for welfare) at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday in Cheyenne (address redacted).
Andre T. McNeill, 25, of Gordon Road on a felony warrant for theft (greater than $1,000) at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Montalto Drive.
Martin A. Martinez Jr., 30, of Factor Lane for felony aggravated assault with injury and misdemeanor domestic battery at 6:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.