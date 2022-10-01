Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Scott A. Yonker, 57, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession of open container or consuming alcohol on private property at 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Stillwater Avenue.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

