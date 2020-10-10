Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Stephanie B. Montgomery, 47, of Hilltop Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), driving the wrong way on a one-way street, driver’s license required, no proof of insurance, expired registration, misdemeanor possession/use of an amphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor possession/use of a cocaine-type drug at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West 20th Street.
Cherub S.A. Acosta, 36, transient, for profane, obscene or provocative language and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:55 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Sitreya M. Brown-Spigner, 27, of East Pershing Boulevard on a felony warrant for false statement to acquire firearm at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Converse Avenue.
Shawn L. Christensen, 47, of East Eighth Street for felony burglary at 3:24 p.m. Thursday at the corner of East Eighth Street and Goshen Avenue.
Triston A.K. Stricker, 24, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 2:41 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Pioneer Avenue.
Shane A. Pulley, 33, of Pershing Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Paul F. Adamson, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Laramie County for failure to appear and another out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to comply at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of O’Neil Avenue.
Paul J. Griego, 54, transient, for unlawful entry into a house, fighting/riotous conduct, public intoxication and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Taft Avenue.
Robert L. Noble, 36, transient, for felony third-degree arson, felony destruction of property, felony burglary and misdemeanor interference with custody at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Rollins Avenue.
Kyle J. Pandullo, 19, of Montclair Drive on felony warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply, two misdemeanor warrants for violating a protection order and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Frontier Mall Drive.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Chad J. Shewmake, 34, of Laramie for misdemeanor failure to appear at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Eric D. Pierce, 28, of Four Mile Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail. He was also arrested on a DUI/Drug Court hold at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday at the jail.
Evelyn E. Alcon-Cooper, 33, of Trent Court on a DUI/Drug Court hold at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Larry A. Turner Jr., 35, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jason M. Wilkinson, 43, of Ridge Road on a misdemeanor court order at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Ashtain M. Fleischhacker, 22, of West Leisher Road on a felony DUI/Drug Court hold at noon Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Trevor D. George, 32, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for DUI (controlled substance), possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance-crystal powder at 9:04 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Highway 85 and Wyoming Highway 219.
Isabel Avila, 40, of Redlands, California, for felony possession of a controlled substance (suspected methamphetamine), felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in plant form (less than 3 ounces) and speeding at 10 a.m. Thursday at Exit 367 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Bryan J. Williams, 25, of Parachute, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Carbon County for failure to appear at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 1 on Wyoming Highway 212.
Eric D. Pierce, 28, of Archer Road for DUI, speeding, failure to maintain a safe lane and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 2 p.m. Tuesday on Venture Drive west of the Sapp Brothers truck stop.