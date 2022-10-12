Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Adam C. Ruhaak, 37, of an unknown address on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West 24th Street.
Christopher Hogan, 34, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Sweetwater County for failure to comply at 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway.
Michael T. Langley III, 26, of Carroll Avenue for felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon, felony use of a firearm during a felony, felony destruction of property (greater than $1,000), being a felon in possession of a firearm, misdemeanor discharging a firearm with people present and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 9 p.m. Monday in the 5800 block of Crow Road.
Fabian M. Hernandez, 25, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and disturbance of the peace at 8:10 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Michael M. Orosco, 55, transient, for misdemeanor failure to obey a traffic control device (with accident); no liability insurance; no vehicle registration; driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license; duty to stop (hit and run, personal injury or death); and possession of marijuana (under 1/4 oz.); and on a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender (subsequent violation) at 12:14 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Russell Avenue.
Nathan R. Stone, 32, of East Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Cory L. Dysart, 29, of College Drive on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 10:10 a.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
William C. McCart, 50, of Fourth Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 6:45 a.m. Monday at Converse Avenue and Dell Range Boulevard.
Tina M. Dawes, 46, of Erie Road for misdemeanor public intoxication at 6:40 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Fillmore Avenue.
Kevin J. Haley, 41, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:20 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave; and on a felony warrant out of Albany County for probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Joshua P. Perez, 35, of Goshen Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Goshen Avenue.
Victoria Perdue, 21, of Holly Court for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference at 7:49 p.m. Sunday at her residence.
Cody A. Fertig, 31, of Windwood Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:53 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Vanessa A. Harris, 51, of McFarland Avenue for felony theft (shoplifting, greater than $1,000) and misdemeanor child endangering (contribute/cause) at 3:13 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Aspen C. Rames, 27, of McFarland Avenue for felony theft (shoplifting, greater than $1,000) and misdemeanor child endangering (contribute/cause) at 2:31 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Ronald A. Romero Jr., 22, of Saddle Ridge Trail for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol), fleeing/eluding and stop sign violation at 1:48 a.m. Sunday at Maxwell Avenue and East 17th Street.
Zachary Q. Mitchell, 43, of Plum Drive for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:38 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
Austin L. Inman, 24, of West Gopp Court for misdemeanor giving false identity, fighting/riotous conduct, refusing to obey and public intoxication at 10:06 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
William J. Schubert, 23, transient, for misdemeanor disturbance of the peace at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Gordon S. Hart III, 44, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Jason R. Hellings, 41, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property, refusing to obey and interfering/obstructing at 9:50 a.m. Saturday at Stinson Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Paul L. Brumage, 37, of Van Lennen Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:32 a.m. Saturday at Evans Avenue and East Sixth Street.
David A. Schmidt, 28, transient, for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, possession/use of a controlled substance, possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs and interfering/obstructing at 12:01 a.m. Saturday at East Fifth Street and Interstate 180.
Zain T. Burdine, 20, of Killarney Drive for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug at 8:28 p.m. Friday at East Pershing Boulevard and Albany Avenue.
Quinton J. Fisher, 19, of Douglas on a felony warrant out of Converse County for a pre-trial release violation at 8:20 p.m. Friday at East Pershing Boulevard and Albany Avenue.
n
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Philip D. Reed, 53, of Julianna Road for misdemeanor DUI (subsequent) at 11:32 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Julianna Road.
Andrew E. Gomez, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 7:24 p.m. Monday at I-180 and East Fifth Street.
Jason J. Buschmann, 52, of Windsor, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:42 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Shawn G. Rowland, 47, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:13 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Murray Road.
Noah R. Brunner, 23, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:56 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Jeramie V. Lewis, 37, of Lampman Court on a warrant for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 12:35 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Montalto Drive.
Christopher M. Ledney, 32, for misdemeanor criminal entry (vehicle) at 8:10 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Allison Road.
n
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Colt D. Jackson, 26, of Cheyenne Place on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply at 5:24 p.m. Monday at mile marker 352.5 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Elson Pierre, 23, of Denver on a misdemeanor warrant out of Adams County, Colorado, for failure to appear at 6:03 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 45.5 on northbound Interstate 25.
Samantha C. Sherlock, 37, of Belaire Avenue for misdemeanor interference at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 6 on U.S. Highway 85.
Issac M. Hernandez, 43, of Blues Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) at 6:38 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
n
Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:
Nora E. Vega, 22, of West Fourth Street, Pine Bluffs, for misdemeanor domestic assault and interference with a peace officer without injury at 2:10 a.m. Sunday at her residence.