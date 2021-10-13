Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Trevor S. Robinson, 21, transient, for felony theft of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 3:52 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Vandehei Avenue.
Miston R. Compton, 38, of Hoy Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Albany County at 1 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Central Avenue and Yellowstone Road.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 50, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and refusing to obey at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway.
Dorothy M. Cram, 30, of Targhee Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:50 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Jerry L. Grimes Jr., 40, of Osyka, Mississippi, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of West Lincolnway.
James R. Murray, 32, of San Antonio, Texas, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years), possession of marijuana and open container at 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Omaha Road.
Rayannan M. Taken, 42, of West Fifth Street on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 4:06 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Richard A. Perez, 44, of Grand Harmony Boulevard for misdemeanor DUI (third in 10 years) and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 3:21 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of West College Drive.
Selene A. Eagle, 32, of Country West Road on a misdemeanor warrant for no insurance out of Natrona County at 12:48 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Crook Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Andraya N. Gallegos, 19, of South Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for property destruction out of Albany County at 12:45 a.m. Monday at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
Jorge A. Bolivar Duarte, 45, of an unknown address for misdemeanor DUI, stop sign violation and careless driving at 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Fox Farm Road.
John P. Gapen, 62, of Cottonwood Drive on a misdemeanor protection order violation at 3:30 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Martin A. Martinez, 29, of Factor Lane on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Patrick E. Cohea, 62, of Ridge Road for misdemeanor DUI (first in 10 years) at 2:19 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 0.1 on County Road 140.
Shirley A. Mehring, 34, of East 22nd Street on a felony warrant for criminal impersonation out of Larimer County, Colorado, at mile marker 349 on westbound Interstate 80.