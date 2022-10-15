Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Aleisha M. Jackson, 35, of Lincolnway for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property, resisting arrest and refusing to obey at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Tobey A. Tidwell, 21, of Big Sandy Circle for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years) and refusing to obey at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Selina Medina, 45, of Palmer Street for misdemeanor failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change and DUI (controlled substance, first in 10 years) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Central Avenue.
Chelsea A. Vargas, 33, of Taft Avenue for felony child abuse with minor injury (physical, responsible for welfare) at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Daniel L. Bolejack, 33, of Persons Road on a probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Maurice A. Bell, 38, of Storey Boulevard for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Kelly A. Chavez, 51, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday at Snyder Avenue and West 18th Street.
Jason Mullen, 48, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of East Eighth Street.
Cesar R. Anaya, 33, of San Luis, Arizona, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (any amount) at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of East Lincolnway.
Erick R. Orozco-Renova, 27, of West 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office.
■
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Fabian V. Carrera, 21, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Jefferson Road.
James A. Bergeron, 27, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Philip D. Reed, 53, of Julianna Road for misdemeanor careless driving at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
James K. Etter, 53, of Pueblo, Colorado, on a felony warrant for theft (greater than $1,000) at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Ricky J. Gadbaw Sr., 59, of Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Prosser Road.
Dakota S. Pratt, 24, of Sunridge Drive on a warrant for four felony counts of forgery (making) at 9:05 p.m. T uesday at the Laramie County jail.
Travis C. McCullough, 32, of Murray Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Persons Road.
Adam L. Trainer, 42, of Eighth Street on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Braxton X. Brown, 21, of Laramie on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.