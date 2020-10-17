Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Teresa L. Woodford, 52, of Fremont Avenue on a misdemeanor DUI/Drug Court hold at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.

Robert J. Darling, 46, of Jackson Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation, and for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), unsafe backing, no proof of liability insurance, and driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.

Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:

Elliot J. Black, 37, of Tyler Place for battery-touching in a rude manner and interference with an emergency call at 12:35 p.m. Thursday at his residence.

Angela C. Yother, 46, of Laramie for failure to comply at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.

Robert L. Noble, 36, of Laporte, Colorado, on a felony warrant for bond revocation on original charges of strangulation of a household member and property destruction over $1,000 at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.

Ty J. Svec, 27, of Kelley Drive for possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, interference with a peace officer and speeding in a residential area at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.

Gabriel A. Roybal, 35, of 31st Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.

Kyla A. Laganiere, 26, of South Greeley Highway for failure to appear at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.

Tyreese T. Reed, 22, of Casper on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.

Emanuel J. Bautista, 37, of King Arthur Way on a misdemeanor warrant for joyriding-unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.

Robert J. Harper Jr., 50, of West 24th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.

Sebastian D. Basham, 22, transient on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.

Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:

Richard T. Weaver, 57, of Sunridge Drive for DUI, driving with a suspended license and expired registration at 10:13 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Sunridge Drive.

Tyler L. Boysen, 21, of Riverton on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 7 on Interstate 25.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

