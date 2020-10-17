Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Teresa L. Woodford, 52, of Fremont Avenue on a misdemeanor DUI/Drug Court hold at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Robert J. Darling, 46, of Jackson Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation, and for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), unsafe backing, no proof of liability insurance, and driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Elliot J. Black, 37, of Tyler Place for battery-touching in a rude manner and interference with an emergency call at 12:35 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Angela C. Yother, 46, of Laramie for failure to comply at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Robert L. Noble, 36, of Laporte, Colorado, on a felony warrant for bond revocation on original charges of strangulation of a household member and property destruction over $1,000 at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Ty J. Svec, 27, of Kelley Drive for possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, interference with a peace officer and speeding in a residential area at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Gabriel A. Roybal, 35, of 31st Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Kyla A. Laganiere, 26, of South Greeley Highway for failure to appear at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Tyreese T. Reed, 22, of Casper on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Emanuel J. Bautista, 37, of King Arthur Way on a misdemeanor warrant for joyriding-unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Robert J. Harper Jr., 50, of West 24th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Sebastian D. Basham, 22, transient on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Richard T. Weaver, 57, of Sunridge Drive for DUI, driving with a suspended license and expired registration at 10:13 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Sunridge Drive.
Tyler L. Boysen, 21, of Riverton on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 7 on Interstate 25.